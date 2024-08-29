iifl-logo-icon 1
Syngene International Ltd

Syngene International Ltd Option Chain

859.9
(-1.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--620₹0.050%59,0000%
--640₹0.20%37,0000%
00%₹177.850%650₹0.05-75%63,0000%
--660₹0.10%13,0000%
--670₹0.050%11,0000%
--680₹0.050%82,0000%
1,0000%₹149.80%690₹0.30%7,0000%
22,0000%₹1460%700₹0.050%1,23,000-3.14%
--710₹0.05-50%5,0000%
12,0000%₹1060%720₹0.05-85.71%67,000-8.21%
3,0000%₹103.80%730₹0.05-66.66%41,000-25.45%
14,0000%₹109-0.45%740₹0.05-66.66%48,000-2.04%
43,000-2.27%₹104.9515.32%750₹0.05-50%1,13,0005.60%
74,0000%₹89.9516.06%760₹0.05-83.33%42,000-8.69%
32,0000%₹770%770₹0.05-50%36,000-5.26%
38,0000%₹73.514.84%780₹0.05-75%32,000-27.27%
49,000-3.92%₹6411.69%790₹0.1-60%55,000-14.06%
97,000-8.49%₹5427.65%800₹0.05-83.33%1,86,000-7%
46,000-6.12%₹42.232.91%810₹0.05-85.71%42,000-20.75%
66,000-38.88%₹33.137.91%820₹0.05-88.88%85,000-26.72%
97,000-24.80%₹23.6573.89%830₹0.05-93.75%82,000-21.15%
1,03,000-30.40%₹13.2153.84%840₹0.05-97.91%88,000-16.19%
78,000-65.78%₹4.9117.77%850₹3.9-59.16%75,000-16.66%
3,16,000-15.73%₹0.05-95%860₹6-75.2%2,67,000-3.95%
1,48,000-42.18%₹0.05-90.9%870₹18.4-33.09%30,0000%
78,000-44.68%₹0.05-85.71%880₹28.25-10.74%10,000-9.09%
2,05,000-60.42%₹0.05-85.71%890₹540%10,0000%
1,22,000-33.69%₹0.05-75%900₹6331.25%3,0000%
13,0000%₹0.69.09%910--
64,000-14.66%₹0.05-50%920₹82.950%2,0000%
75,000-5.06%₹0.05-50%940--
22,0000%₹0.05-66.66%960--

