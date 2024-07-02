|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Jul 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|Convening of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Copy of the notice convening the Annual General Meeting will be sent in due course Notice of the 31st Annual General Meting (AGM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024) Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
