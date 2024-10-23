|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Syngene International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024 amongst other routine matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting - October 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|Syngene International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30 2024 amongst other routine matters Outcome of the Board Meeting - July 24, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|Syngene International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024; and to consider the recommendation of final dividend if any. The Board of Directors recommends Final Dividend of Rs. 1.25/- per share. Outcome of the Board Meeting - April 24, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors recommends Final Dividend of Rs. 1.25/- per share. Allotment of shares under Syngene Restricted Stock Units Long Term Incentive Plan FY 2020. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|26 Dec 2023
|Syngene International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting - January 25, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
