Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.
The legal proceedings resulted with the notice being removed. SECI does not have the authority to take any legal action in light of this withdrawal.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.
SECI had earlier imposed a three-year ban under the National Solar Mission, citing submission of fake bank guarantees by Reliance NU BESS.
According to the corporation, the preferred issue will increase its net worth from approximately Rs 11,155 crore to over Rs 12,680 crore.
Following the board's approval of a ₹1,525 Crore cash raise via preferential allotment technique on 23 September.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.
The Indian group has established a new company, Reliance Enterprises, to engage in Bhutan's renewable and green energy sector.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.
Rosa Power operates a 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power plant in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, with Varde Partners as its sole lender.
