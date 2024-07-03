Reliance Power Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,892.6
7,542.69
7,503.11
7,934.01
7,562.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,892.6
7,542.69
7,503.11
7,934.01
7,562.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2,427.74
1,376.91
192.22
485.87
640.14
Total Income
10,320.34
8,919.6
7,695.33
8,419.88
8,202.41
Total Expenditure
8,661.64
5,699.24
4,781.77
4,359.05
8,559.98
PBIDT
1,658.7
3,220.36
2,913.56
4,060.83
-357.57
Interest
2,451.29
2,526.61
2,707.17
2,538.59
3,053.97
PBDT
-792.59
693.75
206.39
1,522.24
-3,411.54
Depreciation
1,061.76
1,032.73
1,077.28
1,083.21
836.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.13
46.74
31.67
56.49
44.94
Deferred Tax
195.9
17.17
12.06
-71.4
-21.28
Reported Profit After Tax
-2,068.38
-402.89
-914.62
453.94
-4,271.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
67.88
49.38
225.31
-194.89
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2,068.38
-470.77
-964
228.63
-4,076.59
Extra-ordinary Items
129.53
931.42
8.6
3.81
-3,961.68
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2,197.91
-1,402.19
-972.6
224.82
-114.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.46
-1.35
-2.98
0.82
-14.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4,016.97
3,735.21
3,400.13
2,805.13
2,805.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.01
42.69
38.83
51.18
-4.72
PBDTM(%)
-10.04
9.19
2.75
19.18
-45.11
PATM(%)
-26.2
-5.34
-12.18
5.72
-56.48
