iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Reliance Power Shares Jump 5% Post SECI Debarment Lift

4 Dec 2024 , 01:01 PM

Following the company’s announcement that Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) had withdrawn its debarment order with immediate effect, Reliance Power shares on the BSE hit the 5% upper circuit limit on Wednesday at Rs 41.07.

According to a news statement from the firm, Reliance Power and its subsidiaries, including Reliance NU BESS Limited (previously Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited), are then qualified to take part in any tenders that SECI issues.

Reliance Power Limited and Reliance NU BESS Limited were prohibited by SECI from taking part in any upcoming SECI tenders for three years following the issuance of the debarment notice on November 6.

The legal proceedings resulted with the notice being removed. SECI does not have the authority to take any legal action in light of this withdrawal.

The benchmark Sensex increased 0.74% on Tuesday, while Reliance Power’s shares ended the day at Rs 39.12, up 1.03% on the BSE. With a market valuation of Rs 15,714 crore, the company’s shares have risen 134% in the last two years and 63% in 2024 so far.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Reliance Power
  • SECI
  • Upper Circuit
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.