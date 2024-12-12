Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

RELIANCE POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 Statement of Unaudited Financial Results (both Consolidated and Stand-alone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 along with the Limited Review Reports by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

RELIANCE POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25. The Board Meeting to be held on 26/10/2024 Stands Cancelled. Further to our letter dated October 19, 2024, we wish to inform that due to lack of quorum on account of upcoming festive season, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 has been postponed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 27 Sep 2024

RELIANCE POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets inter alia by issue of equity shares/ equity linked securities/ warrants convertible into equity shares by way of preferential issue and/or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue and/or foreign currency convertible bonds or any other method including determination of issue price if any and seeking members and other approval(s) as the Board may deem appropriate

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

RELIANCE POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets inter alia by issue of equity shares/ equity linked securities/ warrants convertible into equity shares by way of preferential issue and/or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue and/or foreign currency convertible bonds or any other method including determination of issue price if any and seeking members and other approval(s) as the Board may deem appropriate. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

RELIANCE POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 of the financial year 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

RELIANCE POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024