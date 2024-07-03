Reliance Power Ltd Summary

Reliance Power Limited was incorporated on January 17, 1995 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Bawana Power Private Limited. In February, 1995, the name of the Company changed from Bawana Power Private Limited to Reliance Delhi Power Private Limited. In February, 2004, the name further changed from Reliance Delhi Power Private Limited to Reliance EGen Private Limited and in March 2004, the name of the Company was further changed to Reliance Energy Generation Private Limited. In March 2004, the Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Reliance Energy Generation Ltd and in July 2007, the name got changed to Reliance Power Limited.Reliance Power Limited, a part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is Indias leading private sector power generation and coal resources company. The Company along with its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power. The projects include coal, gas, hydro, wind and solar based energy projects. During the year 2003-04, the company started 3740 MW Natural Gas based Combined Cycle Power Plant at Dadri.During the year 2006-07, the company signed a joint communique with Govt of Orissa to set up a 12000 MW coal based pithead power project at Hirma in Dist Jharsuguda in Orissa. In November 2006, the company acquired 100% shareholding in Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd, which is implementing the 1,200 MW coal based power plant in Uttar Pradesh. Thus, Rosa Power Supply Company became a wholly owned subsidiary company. During the year 2007-08, Sasan Power Ltd, Maharashtra Energy Generation Ltd, Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd, Tato Hydro Power Private Ltd, Siyom Hydro Power Private Ltd, MP Power Generation Pvt Ltd, Urthing Sobla Hydro Power Pvt Ltd, Kalai Power Pvt Ltd, Coastal Andhra Power Ltd and Reliance Coal Resources Pvt Ltd became the subsidiaries of the company.During the year, as per the scheme of amalgamation, the assets and liabilities of the erstwhile, Reliance Public Utility Private Limited (RPUPL) were transferred to and vested in Company with effect from September 29, 2007. During the year 2008-09, the company entered into an MoA with Government of Arunachal Pradesh for execution of four hydro power projects of 1,200 MW Kalai II on Lohit River Basin, 420 MW Amulin, 500 MW Emini and 400 MW Mithundon on river Dibang in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.During the year, Reliance Power International Sarl, a Perpetual, Limited Liability Company became a subsidiary company with effect from October 30, 2008. In March 2009, Sasan Power Infrastructure Ltd and Sasan Power Infraventures Pvt Ltd became the subsidiaries of the company.During the year 2009-10, the company incorporated Amulin Hydro Power Pvt Ltd, Emini Hydro Power Pvt Ltd and Mihundon Hydro Power Pvt Ltd as wholly owned subsidiaries of the company. In August 7, 2009, the entire investments of Power Finance Corporation Ltd in Jharkhand Integrated Power Ltd were transferred to the company for a consideration of Rs 6988 lakh. Thus Jharkhand Integrated Power Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, commissioned their first unit of 300 MW with effect from March 12, 2010. In June 2010, Reliance Patalganga Power Ltd, Bharuch Power Ltd, Ballerina Advisory Services Pvt Ltd and Reliance Futura Ltd became wholly owned subsidiaries of the company. In addition, the company disposed of their majority shareholding in Sasan Power Infrastructure Ltd and Sasan Power Infraventures Pvt Ltd. In May 2010, the company acquired three power plants with a total capacity of 433 megawatts from Reliance Infrastructure Ltd at a transfer value of Rs 10.95 billion.During the year 2010-11, Reliance CleanGen Ltd (formerly Reliance Patalganga Power Ltd), Bharuch Power Ltd, Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy Pvt Lied (formerly Ballerina Advisory Services Pvt Ltd), Atos Trading Pvt Ltd, Atos Mercantile Pvt Ltd, Reliance Prima Ltd, Reliance Futura Ltd (since merged) Reliance Power Netherlands BV, Samalkot Power Ltd, PT Heramba Coal Resources, Indonesia, PT Avaneesh Coal Resources, Indonesia, Solar Generation Company (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd, Dahanu Solar Power Pvt Ltd, Sasan Power Infrastructure Ltd, Sasan Power Infraventures Pvt Ltd (since merged), Reliance Fuel Resources Ltd, Reliance Natural Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Reliance Natural Resources Ltd, Reliance Renewable Power Pvt Ltd, Reliance Biomass Power Pvt Ltd, Reliance Solar Resources Power Pvt Ltd, Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd, Reliance Tidal Power Pvt Ltd, Reliance Geothermal Power Pvt Ltd, Reliance Wind Power Pvt Ltd, Reliance Green Power Pvt Ltd, PT Sumukha Coal Services, Indonesia, PT Brayan Bintang Tiga Energi, Indonesia, PT Sriwijaya Bintang Tiga Energi, Indonesia, became the subsidiaries of the company.As per scheme of arrangement between Reliance Natural Resources Ltd (RNRL) and Reliance Power Ltd (RPower) and Atos Trading Pvt Ltd (ATPL) and Atos Mercantile Pvt Ltd (AMPL) and Coastal Andhra Power Infrastructure Ltd (CAPIL) and Reliance Prima Ltd (RPL) and Reliance Futura Ltd (RFL), the business undertakings of RNRL consisting of four Exploration Blocks situated at Barmer in Rajasthan, Kothagudem in Andhra Pradesh, Sohagpur in Madhya Pradesh and in Mizoram were demerged and vested into the company. The appointed date of the Scheme was October 15, 2010. Also, as per the Scheme, Reliance Futura Ltd was amalgamated into the company.Sasan Power Infraventures Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company was amalgamated into the company with effect from May 25, 2011. The appointed date was January 1, 2011.In 2012, Royal Dutch Shell has joined hands with the company to jointly develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal off the Coast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh by 2014. The company signed MoU with Ming Yang Holdings Singapore, a subsidiary of China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited to boost power operations in India, overseas. The company also entered into a Strategic Partnership with China Datang Corporation.In 2013, the company started Power Generation from the second unit of its 600MW Butibori Thermal Power Plant in Maharashtra. In 2014, the company signed exclusive Memorandum of Understanding to acquire 100% of entire Hydro Power Portfolio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures.In 2015, the companys 3,960 MW Sasan thermal power plant has been fully commissioned. The company also signed MOU with Government of Bangladesh to develop 3,000 MW of power capacity.On 30 July 2015, Reliance Power informed the stock exchanges that the company along with its wholly owned subsidiary - Sasan Power Limited, has filed a Writ Petition before the High Court of Delhi challenging the notification issued by the Ministry of Coal, being the Gazette Notification dated May 07, 2015, by which the Government notified withdrawal/cancellation of (i) the allocation letter allocating Chhatrasal coal block to Sasan Power Limited for the Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project, and (ii) the Gazette Notification dated February 17, 2010.On 16 March 2016, Reliance Power announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Sasan Power Limited (SPL) has been permitted to produce coal up to 17.20 mtpa during 2015-16 by Ministry of Coal (MOC) from its Moher and Moher Amlohri extension coal mines. This will enable SPL to sustain its power plant operations, which are currently at about 100% plant load factor. Earlier, in June 2015, MOC had directed SPL to limit annual coal production to 16 mtpa. On 31 March 2016, Reliance Power announced that Appellate Tribunal for Electricitys (APTEL) Order in the matter of date of commencement of Commercial Operation (COD) in relation to companys wholly owned subsidiary Sasan Power Limited paves the way Sasan Power Limited to recover unpaid amount of nearly Rs 850 crore from procurers. Sasan Power would also be entitled to nearly Rs 200 crore of carrying cost as per PPA. On 2 May 2016, Reliance Power announced that its Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh achieved Plant Load Factor (PLF) of ~100% during the month of April 2016. This is best-in-class performance among the large-size power stations in the Indian Power Sector, which benefits nearly 42 Crore population served by seven procurer states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Delhi.On 4 May 2016, Reliance Power announced that the Government of Bangladesh has granted in-principle approval for the first phase of Reliance Powers project in Bangladesh. Under the approval, first phase of 750 MW power plant will be set up at Meghnaghat (Narayanganj district), around 40 km South-East of Dhaka along with the FSRU terminal at Maheshkhali Island in Coxs Bazar district of Bangladesh. Power plant land at Meghnaghat will be provided by Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). FSRU based LNG terminal will supply re-gasified LNG for power project and additional RLNG to PetroBangla.On 10 April 2017, Reliance Power executed project agreements with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) for Phase I of 750 MW LNG based combined cycle power project at Meghnaghat, near Dhaka in Bangladesh which include Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Implementation Agreement (IA). A MoU has been signed with PetroBangla to set up 500 mmscfd LNG terminal at Kutubdia Island near Chittagong in Bangladesh.On 30 November 2017, Reliance Power completed execution of project agreements for Phase I of its project in Bangladesh. The first Phase of Reliance Powers integrated project consists of 75 MW combined cycle gas based power plant to be set up at Meghnaghat, near the capital city of Dhaka and 500 mmscfd LNG terminal at Kutubdia Island south of Chittagong. The integrated project entails an investment outlay of over USD 1 billion.On 5 December 2017, Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved debt financing and partial risk guarantees aggregating $583 million to develop Reliance Powers 750 MW LNG based combined cycle power plant and LNG terminal project in Bangladesh. The project, which includes a power generation facility to be located at Meghnaghat, near the capital city of Dhaka, and an LNG terminal, near Kutubdia Island south of Chittagong, will significantly increase power generation and improve energy infrastructure in Bangladesh. On 23 August 2018, Reliance Power Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Reliance Power Netherlands BV has won an international arbitration award of USD 56 million (Rs 390 crore) against Prestige Capital Holdings Ltd (a Seychelles based Company) and Mr Kokos Jiang (collectively the Respondents). Mr Kokos Jiang is the owner of Sugico Group in Indonesia from whom Reliance Power Limited had acquired the entire economic interest in three coal-mining concessions in Indonesia in 2010. These mining concessions have total coal resources of around 1.5 billion tonnes with potential to produce up to 30 million tonnes of coal per annum.During the year 2018-19, all the operating plants of the Company which are functioning through its subsidiary companies performed exceedingly well both in terms of efficiency parameters and profitability. The Plant Load Factor (PLF) of the three thermal plants of the Company (Sasan Power, Rosa Power and Butibori Plant) accounted for a total aggregate capacity of 5760 MW was 78% as against the all India average of 61%. The Companys Sasan UMPP (Capacity 3,960 MW) had a very impressive year generating ~32,900 million units (MUs) for the year, with the PLF being 94.78% and becoming No 1 Thermal Power Plant across all categories of thermal power plants in the Country.During the year 2019, Reliance Chittagong Power Company Limited became subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2019, the progress achieved in the implementation of gas-based project in Bangladesh involved development and operation of a 718 MW (net) Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) using Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The Company initialed the project Agreements for Phase - I of Bangladesh Project with its authorities. During FY 2018-19, Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy Private Limited (RSTEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary, commissioned 100 MW Concentrated Solar Power Project (CSP) in Jaisalmer, generating 89 MUs of electricity.Reliance Chittagong Power Company Limited became subsidiary of the Company in 2019. The gas -based project was implemented in Bangladesh. During the year 2020, Six Companies i.e. Amulin Hydro Power Private Limited, Emini Hydro Power Private Limited, Mihundon Hydro Power Private Limited, Sumte Kothang Hydro Power Private Limited, Lara Sumta Hydro Power Private Limited and Purthi Hydro Power Private Limited, ceased to be the subsidiaries of the Company due to their amalgamation with Reliance Cleangen Limited.