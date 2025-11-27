iifl-logo

HCLTech Expands SAP Partnership to Build Next-Gen Physical AI Solutions

27 Nov 2025 , 11:31 AM

HCLTech has expanded its partnership with SAP to work on advanced Physical AI solutions that can bring intelligence into day-to-day industrial and real-world operations.

The collaboration focuses on creating next-generation enterprise AI use cases, especially for sectors such as manufacturing, supply chain and logistics. Both companies plan to jointly explore and develop AI applications that integrate software intelligence with physical systems used in industrial environments.

A key focus area is warehouse operations, where HCLTech and SAP will co-develop AI-based extensions that can support automated picking and sorting. The aim is to improve speed, accuracy and overall warehouse productivity.

Another priority area is fleet management. The teams will work together to scale multi-agent AI models that can optimise route planning, fleet utilisation and logistics efficiency at an enterprise level.

The collaboration also covers 3D reality capture. This work will support embodied AI use cases where advanced 3D data is used for analysis, inspection, monitoring and operational insights.

HCLTech and SAP will jointly engage with customers and design industry-specific use cases that improve productivity and reduce operational complexity across physical asset environments.

The companies expect these Physical AI applications to enhance decision making for businesses with complex manufacturing and supply chain processes. HCLTech said the partnership is part of its broader plan to bring cognitive robotics and AI-enabled automation into enterprise systems.

Vijay Guntur, CTO and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech, stated that the collaboration will help businesses modernise operations and unlock measurable value from automation.

SAP’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr Philipp Herzig, noted that Physical AI is the next step in enterprise AI maturity, adding that the partnership with HCLTech strengthens SAP’s efforts to deliver practical outcomes for customers.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

