HCL Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,915.9
(-1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

40,638

35,673

32,606

22,073

yoy growth (%)

13.91

9.4

47.71

14.25

Raw materials

-150

-139

-148

-188

As % of sales

0.36

0.38

0.45

0.85

Employee costs

-15,872

-11,749

-9,916

-7,365

As % of sales

39.05

32.93

30.41

33.36

Other costs

-9,504

-9,350

-9,762

-5,181

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.38

26.21

29.93

23.47

Operating profit

15,112

14,435

12,780

9,339

OPM

37.18

40.46

39.19

42.3

Depreciation

-2,615

-2,813

-1,952

-893

Interest expense

-109

-177

-238

-23

Other income

880

965

587

702

Profit before tax

13,268

12,410

11,177

9,125

Taxes

-2,394

-3,667

-2,208

-1,763

Tax rate

-18.04

-29.54

-19.75

-19.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10,874

8,743

8,969

7,362

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10,874

8,743

8,969

7,362

yoy growth (%)

24.37

-2.51

21.82

7.11

NPM

26.75

24.5

27.5

33.35

HCL Technologies : related Articles

HCL Tech Joins Tasman Council to Enhance Digital Experience for NZ Residents

HCL Tech Joins Tasman Council to Enhance Digital Experience for NZ Residents

11 Nov 2024|11:51 AM

HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.

Read More
HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Transport for NSW in 5-Year Deal

HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Transport for NSW in 5-Year Deal

24 Oct 2024|03:56 PM

The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.

Read More
HCL Tech Announces ₹12 Interim Dividend, Q2 Profit Jumps 10.5%

HCL Tech Announces ₹12 Interim Dividend, Q2 Profit Jumps 10.5%

15 Oct 2024|11:53 AM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

27 Aug 2024|11:47 AM

The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Read More
HCL Tech names Shiv Walia as new CFO

HCL Tech names Shiv Walia as new CFO

20 Aug 2024|10:30 AM

Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the position

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More
HCL Tech's software bizz arm to acquire Zeenea

HCL Tech’s software bizz arm to acquire Zeenea

9 Aug 2024|02:53 PM

HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform witnessed significant growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the previous few years.

Read More
HCL Tech to Acquire French Software Firm Zeenea; Shares Rise

HCL Tech to Acquire French Software Firm Zeenea; Shares Rise

9 Aug 2024|01:19 PM

HCL Tech to acquire French software firm Zeenea for €24 million, enhancing its GenAI and data engineering solutions.

Read More

