|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
40,638
35,673
32,606
22,073
yoy growth (%)
13.91
9.4
47.71
14.25
Raw materials
-150
-139
-148
-188
As % of sales
0.36
0.38
0.45
0.85
Employee costs
-15,872
-11,749
-9,916
-7,365
As % of sales
39.05
32.93
30.41
33.36
Other costs
-9,504
-9,350
-9,762
-5,181
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.38
26.21
29.93
23.47
Operating profit
15,112
14,435
12,780
9,339
OPM
37.18
40.46
39.19
42.3
Depreciation
-2,615
-2,813
-1,952
-893
Interest expense
-109
-177
-238
-23
Other income
880
965
587
702
Profit before tax
13,268
12,410
11,177
9,125
Taxes
-2,394
-3,667
-2,208
-1,763
Tax rate
-18.04
-29.54
-19.75
-19.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10,874
8,743
8,969
7,362
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10,874
8,743
8,969
7,362
yoy growth (%)
24.37
-2.51
21.82
7.11
NPM
26.75
24.5
27.5
33.35
HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.
The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.
The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.
The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox's infrastructure and standards.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.
Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the position
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.
HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform witnessed significant growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the previous few years.
HCL Tech to acquire French software firm Zeenea for €24 million, enhancing its GenAI and data engineering solutions.
