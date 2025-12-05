HCLTech Partners With Strategy to Accelerate Global Adoption of Strategy Mosaic AI Platform

HCLTech Ltd announced on December 4 that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Strategy, the world’s largest independent publicly traded enterprise analytics company, earlier known as MicroStrategy. The collaboration is aimed at accelerating global adoption of Strategy Mosaic, the company’s AI-powered universal semantic layer designed for large enterprises.

As part of the agreement, Strategy has named HCLTech as its preferred enterprise solutions and professional services partner, strengthening joint capabilities for large-scale enterprise deployments.

HCLTech will integrate its consulting strengths and AI-led technology expertise with Strategy’s engineering team to help organisations deploy Strategy Mosaic across complex, multicloud environments.

The partnership aligns the professional services teams of both companies, ensuring coordinated support for enterprises managing highly demanding data ecosystems. The joint focus is to deliver seamless, scalable and efficient rollouts of Strategy Mosaic for global clients who require advanced analytics and unified semantic layers.

Ponna Arumugam, Chief Technology Officer of Strategy, said HCLTech has consistently demonstrated reliability, technical leadership and a strong commitment to client success. He added that the partnership is critical for enabling smooth global deployment of Strategy Mosaic across large and complex organisations.

Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head for Telecom, Media, Publishing and Entertainment and Technology at HCLTech, said the collaboration reflects a shared goal of providing enterprises with flexible, enterprise-grade and AI-ready analytics solutions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com