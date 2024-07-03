HCL Technologies Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,09,913
1,01,456
85,651
75,379
70,676
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,09,913
1,01,456
85,651
75,379
70,676
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,495
1,358
1,067
927
589
Total Income
1,11,408
1,02,814
86,718
76,306
71,265
Total Expenditure
85,715
78,828
65,122
55,331
53,360
PBIDT
25,693
23,986
21,596
20,975
17,905
Interest
553
353
319
511
505
PBDT
25,140
23,633
21,277
20,464
17,400
Depreciation
4,173
4,145
4,326
4,611
3,420
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4,626
4,665
3,442
3,719
2,821
Deferred Tax
631
-22
-14
965
102
Reported Profit After Tax
15,710
14,845
13,523
11,169
11,057
Minority Interest After NP
8
-6
24
24
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15,702
14,851
13,499
11,145
11,057
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15,702
14,851
13,499
11,145
11,057
EPS (Unit Curr.)
57.99
54.85
49.77
41.07
40.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2,600
2,400
2,100
500
500
Equity
543
543
543
543
543
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.37
23.64
25.21
27.82
25.33
PBDTM(%)
22.87
23.29
24.84
27.14
24.61
PATM(%)
14.29
14.63
15.78
14.81
15.64
HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.Read More
The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the positionRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform witnessed significant growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the previous few years.Read More
HCL Tech to acquire French software firm Zeenea for €24 million, enhancing its GenAI and data engineering solutions.Read More
