HCL Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,932.25
(0.85%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

56,919

56,945

52,968

53,306

48,150

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56,919

56,945

52,968

53,306

48,150

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,559

786

709

713

645

Total Income

58,478

57,731

53,677

54,019

48,795

Total Expenditure

44,757

44,041

41,674

41,078

37,750

PBIDT

13,721

13,690

12,003

12,941

11,045

Interest

322

311

242

210

143

PBDT

13,399

13,379

11,761

12,731

10,902

Depreciation

2,005

2,236

1,937

2,164

1,981

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2,443

2,353

2,273

2,499

2,166

Deferred Tax

455

444

187

-9

-13

Reported Profit After Tax

8,496

8,346

7,364

8,077

6,768

Minority Interest After NP

4

10

-2

-2

-4

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8,492

8,336

7,366

8,079

6,772

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8,492

8,336

7,366

8,079

6,772

EPS (Unit Curr.)

31.32

30.7

27.2

29.76

25.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

1,500

0

1,400

0

1,400

Equity

543

543

543

543

543

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.1

24.04

22.66

24.27

22.93

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

14.92

14.65

13.9

15.15

14.05

HCL Technologies: Related NEWS

HCL Tech Joins Tasman Council to Enhance Digital Experience for NZ Residents

HCL Tech Joins Tasman Council to Enhance Digital Experience for NZ Residents

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|11:51 AM

HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.

Read More
HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Transport for NSW in 5-Year Deal

HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Transport for NSW in 5-Year Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|03:56 PM

The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.

Read More
HCL Tech Announces ₹12 Interim Dividend, Q2 Profit Jumps 10.5%

HCL Tech Announces ₹12 Interim Dividend, Q2 Profit Jumps 10.5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|11:53 AM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2024|11:47 AM

The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Read More
HCL Tech names Shiv Walia as new CFO

HCL Tech names Shiv Walia as new CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|10:30 AM

Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the position

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More
HCL Tech's software bizz arm to acquire Zeenea

HCL Tech’s software bizz arm to acquire Zeenea

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|02:53 PM

HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform witnessed significant growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the previous few years.

Read More
HCL Tech to Acquire French Software Firm Zeenea; Shares Rise

HCL Tech to Acquire French Software Firm Zeenea; Shares Rise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|01:19 PM

HCL Tech to acquire French software firm Zeenea for €24 million, enhancing its GenAI and data engineering solutions.

Read More

