HCL Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
56,919
56,945
52,968
53,306
48,150
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56,919
56,945
52,968
53,306
48,150
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,559
786
709
713
645
Total Income
58,478
57,731
53,677
54,019
48,795
Total Expenditure
44,757
44,041
41,674
41,078
37,750
PBIDT
13,721
13,690
12,003
12,941
11,045
Interest
322
311
242
210
143
PBDT
13,399
13,379
11,761
12,731
10,902
Depreciation
2,005
2,236
1,937
2,164
1,981
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2,443
2,353
2,273
2,499
2,166
Deferred Tax
455
444
187
-9
-13
Reported Profit After Tax
8,496
8,346
7,364
8,077
6,768
Minority Interest After NP
4
10
-2
-2
-4
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8,492
8,336
7,366
8,079
6,772
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8,492
8,336
7,366
8,079
6,772
EPS (Unit Curr.)
31.32
30.7
27.2
29.76
25.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,500
0
1,400
0
1,400
Equity
543
543
543
543
543
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.1
24.04
22.66
24.27
22.93
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.92
14.65
13.9
15.15
14.05
HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.Read More
The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the positionRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform witnessed significant growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the previous few years.Read More
HCL Tech to acquire French software firm Zeenea for €24 million, enhancing its GenAI and data engineering solutions.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.