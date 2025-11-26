HCLTech enters strategic pact with AWS

HCLTech announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement underlines the accelerated digital transformation in the financial services sector through autonomous, AI-powered solutions and core modernisation initiatives.

As part of this collaboration, HCLTech’s industry expertise will be integrated with AWS’s cloud capabilities to deliver impactful outcomes for the financial services industry.

At around 2.26 PM, HCLTech was trading 1.27% higher at ₹1,621.40 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,601.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,627.50, and ₹1,601.10, respectively.

With this initiative, the two companies will address key challenges faced by financial institutions. This includes legacy infrastructure, siloed data, regulatory complexities, and the need for sustainable and scalable modernisation.

As part of this agreement, HCLTech will launch a suite of pre-built, industry-compliant solutions targeted at modernising contact centers and improving digital engagement across core platforms in Banking, Wealth, and Insurance.

The company will also provide strategic consulting for institutional clients. Newly designed Wealth and Banking Solutions will be powered by AWS.

This agreement is supported by the long-standing relationship between AWS and HCLTech and underlines a common objective of delivering scalable, AI-driven innovations for the financial services institutions.

