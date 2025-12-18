HCLTech Enters Multi-Year Partnership With ASN Bank for Digital Transformation

IT services firm HCLTech Ltd said on Wednesday, December 17, that it has been selected as a strategic technology partner by ASN Bank, formerly known as de Volksbank and the fourth-largest retail bank in the Netherlands. The partnership aligns with ASN Bank’s new strategy titled “Simplify and Grow”, under which the bank aims to modernise and standardise its information technology architecture while consolidating IT services.

Under the multi-year agreement, HCLTech will support ASN Bank’s enterprise applications and help streamline technology services through a distributed delivery model. The engagement is designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance system scalability, and deliver a better customer experience across the bank’s digital platforms.

Michel Ruijterman, Chief Information Officer of ASN Bank, said the agreement would allow the bank to move forward with simplifying its business by reducing the number of existing products and aligning core processes and systems under the new strategic framework. He added that HCLTech’s track record in delivering scalable and innovative solutions for the financial services sector supported the bank’s decision to enter into the partnership.

Sudip Lahiri, Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Services for Europe at HCLTech, said the collaboration brings together the company’s engineering-driven approach and domain-led solutions with ASN Bank’s strategic objectives. He noted that the partnership is expected to create long-term value and strengthen HCLTech’s presence in the Dutch banking and financial services market.

