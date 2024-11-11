iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HCL Technologies Ltd

HCL Technologies Ltd News Today

1,995.1
(3.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

HCL Tech Joins Tasman Council to Enhance Digital Experience for NZ Residents

HCL Tech Joins Tasman Council to Enhance Digital Experience for NZ Residents

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.

11 Nov 2024|11:51 AM
HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Transport for NSW in 5-Year Deal

HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Transport for NSW in 5-Year Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.

24 Oct 2024|03:56 PM
HCL Tech Announces ₹12 Interim Dividend, Q2 Profit Jumps 10.5%

HCL Tech Announces ₹12 Interim Dividend, Q2 Profit Jumps 10.5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.

15 Oct 2024|11:53 AM
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM
HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.

27 Aug 2024|11:47 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM
HCL Tech names Shiv Walia as new CFO

HCL Tech names Shiv Walia as new CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the position

20 Aug 2024|10:30 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM
HCL Tech’s software bizz arm to acquire Zeenea

HCL Tech’s software bizz arm to acquire Zeenea

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform witnessed significant growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the previous few years.

9 Aug 2024|02:53 PM
HCL Tech to Acquire French Software Firm Zeenea; Shares Rise

HCL Tech to Acquire French Software Firm Zeenea; Shares Rise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

HCL Tech to acquire French software firm Zeenea for €24 million, enhancing its GenAI and data engineering solutions.

9 Aug 2024|01:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR HCL Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.