HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.
The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.
The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.
The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.
Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the position
HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform witnessed significant growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the previous few years.
HCL Tech to acquire French software firm Zeenea for €24 million, enhancing its GenAI and data engineering solutions.
