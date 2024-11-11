HCL Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13,268
12,410
11,177
9,125
Depreciation
-2,615
-2,813
-1,952
-893
Tax paid
-2,394
-3,667
-2,208
-1,763
Working capital
778
8,120
-5,508
-2,661
Other operating items
Operating
9,037
14,050
1,509
3,808
Capital expenditure
866
69
14,348
3,343
Free cash flow
9,903
14,119
15,857
7,151
Equity raised
85,575
73,984
55,584
47,294
Investing
-550
607
4,841
1,474
Financing
1,725
1,861
970
3
Dividends paid
11,391
2,714
0
1,690
Net in cash
1,08,044
93,285
77,252
57,612
HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.Read More
The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the positionRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform witnessed significant growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the previous few years.Read More
HCL Tech to acquire French software firm Zeenea for €24 million, enhancing its GenAI and data engineering solutions.Read More
