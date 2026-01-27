iifl-logo

HCLTech Signs Agreement to Acquire Singapore-Based Finergic Solutions

27 Jan 2026 , 12:40 PM

HCLTech on Friday, January 23, said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Finergic Solutions Pte Ltd, a Singapore headquartered boutique wealth consulting firm.

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening HCLTech’s digital transformation offerings for the wealth management industry. The transaction is expected to be completed by April 30, 2026.

Founded in 2019, Finergic focuses on core banking and wealth management transformation. The company has an established global presence. HCLTech said the acquisition will combine Finergic’s niche capabilities with its own scale to enhance service delivery across financial services and wealth management.

The integration of Finergic’s transformation strategy, consulting, and wealth architecture capabilities is expected to support the delivery of platform enabled wealth management solutions, including AI native workflows. These capabilities will complement HCLTech’s existing work with Temenos products for more than 40 global banks.

Srinivasan Seshadri, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Financial Services at HCLTech, said the acquisition positions the company to strengthen its digital services capabilities in wealth management.

Ganesh Swaminathan, Saravanan Kandaswamy, and Senthil Kumar Sekar, Co Founders of Finergic, said the firm has built a strong reputation in delivering core banking and wealth management transformation programmes. The co founders expressed confidence in joining HCLTech’s growth journey.

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
