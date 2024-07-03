HCL Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
28,862
28,057
28,499
28,446
26,672
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28,862
28,057
28,499
28,446
26,672
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
456
1,103
416
370
365
Total Income
29,318
29,160
28,915
28,816
27,037
Total Expenditure
22,493
22,264
22,382
21,659
20,743
PBIDT
6,825
6,896
6,533
7,157
6,294
Interest
131
191
171
140
156
PBDT
6,694
6,705
6,362
7,017
6,138
Depreciation
1,007
998
1,093
1,143
1,010
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,191
1,252
1,005
1,348
1,156
Deferred Tax
259
196
269
175
139
Reported Profit After Tax
4,237
4,259
3,995
4,351
3,833
Minority Interest After NP
2
2
9
1
1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4,235
4,257
3,986
4,350
3,832
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4,235
4,257
3,986
4,350
3,832
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.62
15.7
14.72
16.06
14.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
600
900
600
600
500
Equity
543
543
543
543
543
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.64
24.57
22.92
25.15
23.59
PBDTM(%)
23.19
23.89
22.32
24.66
23.01
PATM(%)
14.68
15.17
14.01
15.29
14.37
HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.Read More
The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the positionRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform witnessed significant growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the previous few years.Read More
HCL Tech to acquire French software firm Zeenea for €24 million, enhancing its GenAI and data engineering solutions.Read More
