HCL Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
543
543
543
543
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38,927
40,561
42,048
43,010
Net Worth
39,470
41,104
42,591
43,553
Minority Interest
Debt
914
799
880
943
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2,353
2,337
2,300
2,212
Total Liabilities
42,737
44,240
45,771
46,708
Fixed Assets
16,355
17,956
19,603
21,150
Intangible Assets
Investments
11,841
10,159
11,096
11,646
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,888
2,880
3,036
2,880
Networking Capital
5,024
7,014
7,187
5,976
Inventories
25
35
23
18
Inventory Days
0.2
0.18
Sundry Debtors
12,158
12,913
11,147
9,719
Debtor Days
100.11
99.44
Other Current Assets
4,299
5,523
5,969
7,104
Sundry Creditors
-2,490
-2,960
-2,490
-4,659
Creditor Days
22.36
47.67
Other Current Liabilities
-8,968
-8,497
-7,462
-6,206
Cash
7,629
6,231
4,849
5,056
Total Assets
42,737
44,240
45,771
46,708
HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.Read More
The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the positionRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform witnessed significant growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the previous few years.Read More
HCL Tech to acquire French software firm Zeenea for €24 million, enhancing its GenAI and data engineering solutions.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.