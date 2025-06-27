HCLTech extends collaboration with Salesforce for AI adoption

HCLTechnologies announced that it has expanded its partnership with cloud computing major Salesforce. The companies collaborated for enterprise adoption of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) services.

The partnership will speeden up enterprises’ adoption of autonomous AI agents by Salesforce Agentforce throughout various industries. This includes financial services, healthcare, retail and manufacturing, informed HCLTech in its filing with the bourses.

HCLTech inked a strategic agreement with AMD for fastening enterprise digital transformation worldwide via its advanced solutions in AI, digital and cloud.

The company will utilise joint development centres established under the collaboration to test advanced technologies and carry out proof-of-concept tests to accelerate the time-to-market for innovative tools.

Earlier in June, the company announced a long-term relationship with European energy major E.ON for supporting its product-based transformation. The company plans to use advanced cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Under the terms of agreement, HCLTech will develop a new private cloud. It will also manage global cloud and network infrastructure across major hyperscalers for E.ON.

With this partnership, the company could be able to scale automation and boost E.ON’s cloud and network maturity with the help of advanced tools such as HCLTech’s AI Force platform.

Recently, HCLTech also clinched an engineering services agreement with Swedish truck manufacturer Volvo Group.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com