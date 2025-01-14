The Board of Directors has today. The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 12 /- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record date of July 23, 2024 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be August 1, 2024.