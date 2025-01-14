iifl-logo-icon 1
HCL Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

1,797.5
(-1.54%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:59:59 AM

HCL Technologies CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 202517 Dec 2024
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday January 13 2025 to consider amongst others: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ending December 31 2024. 2.Payment of 4th Interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. This is for your information and records. Enclosed please find the Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
Board Meeting14 Oct 202417 Sep 2024
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed please find an intimation in regard to the captioned subject. Enclosed please find the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half yearly ended September 30, 2024. The Record Date of October 22, 2024, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid Interim Dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The Payment date of the said Interim Dividend shall be October 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/10/2024)
Board Meeting18 Aug 202419 Aug 2024
Enclosed please find an intimation in regard to the Change in Management (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company.
Board Meeting12 Jul 202415 Jun 2024
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed please find an intimation in regard to the Board meeting of the Company for considering the Quarterly financial results and interim dividend. Enclosed please find an intimation in regard to the Record Date for payment of interim dividend, if any, declared by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting to be held on July 12, 2024. Enclosed please find an intimation in regard to the record date in respect of the dividend, if any declared by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting to be held on July 12, 2024. Enclosed please find the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Enclosed please find an intimation for re-appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company. Enclosed please find the intimation for Re-appointment of Mr. Simon John England as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202420 Mar 2024
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed please find intimation on A) Board Meeting to consider Audited financial results & payment of interim dividend and B) Intimation of record date for payment of dividend Enclosed please find Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Enclosed please find Outcome for Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 15, 2024. Approval of RSU Plan 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
Appointment of Ms. Lee Fang Chew as an Independent Director. Enclosed please find an intimation in regard to the appointment of Ms. Lee Fang Chew as an Independent Director

HCL Technologies: Related News

HCLTech Q3 net profit zooms ~8.4% Q-o-Q to ₹4,591 Crore

HCLTech Q3 net profit zooms ~8.4% Q-o-Q to ₹4,591 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2025|09:11 AM

The company's net profit increased 8.4% QoQ to ₹4,591 Crore, just below the street estimates of ₹4,625 Crore.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2025|07:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCLTech, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, etc.

Read More
HCL Tech Joins Tasman Council to Enhance Digital Experience for NZ Residents

HCL Tech Joins Tasman Council to Enhance Digital Experience for NZ Residents

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|11:51 AM

HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.

Read More
HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Transport for NSW in 5-Year Deal

HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Transport for NSW in 5-Year Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|03:56 PM

The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.

Read More
HCL Tech Announces ₹12 Interim Dividend, Q2 Profit Jumps 10.5%

HCL Tech Announces ₹12 Interim Dividend, Q2 Profit Jumps 10.5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|11:53 AM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2024|11:47 AM

The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Read More
HCL Tech names Shiv Walia as new CFO

HCL Tech names Shiv Walia as new CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|10:30 AM

Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the position

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More
