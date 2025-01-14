|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|17 Dec 2024
|HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday January 13 2025 to consider amongst others: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ending December 31 2024. 2.Payment of 4th Interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. This is for your information and records. Enclosed please find the Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Oct 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed please find an intimation in regard to the captioned subject. Enclosed please find the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half yearly ended September 30, 2024. The Record Date of October 22, 2024, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid Interim Dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The Payment date of the said Interim Dividend shall be October 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|Enclosed please find an intimation in regard to the Change in Management (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|15 Jun 2024
|HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed please find an intimation in regard to the Board meeting of the Company for considering the Quarterly financial results and interim dividend. Enclosed please find an intimation in regard to the Record Date for payment of interim dividend, if any, declared by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting to be held on July 12, 2024. Enclosed please find an intimation in regard to the record date in respect of the dividend, if any declared by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting to be held on July 12, 2024. Enclosed please find the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Enclosed please find an intimation for re-appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company. Enclosed please find the intimation for Re-appointment of Mr. Simon John England as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed please find intimation on A) Board Meeting to consider Audited financial results & payment of interim dividend and B) Intimation of record date for payment of dividend Enclosed please find Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Enclosed please find Outcome for Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 15, 2024. Approval of RSU Plan 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Lee Fang Chew as an Independent Director. Enclosed please find an intimation in regard to the appointment of Ms. Lee Fang Chew as an Independent Director
Invest wise with Expert advice
