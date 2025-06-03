HCLTech Partners with UiPath to Accelerate Agentic Automation Globally

HCL Technologies, the leading global IT services company, on May 2, announced a new collaboration with UiPath, a well-known provider in the area of Robotics Process Automation (RPA).

The partnership is built to meet customer demand to rationalize their agentic automation initiatives and achieve enterprise scale digital transformation. This collaboration will empower businesses to operate intelligent, self-sufficient business processes with a fraction of human involvement.

HCLTech will leverage strategic investments in AI and deep domain knowledge to enable the UiPath Platform to be more intelligent and autonomous in core operational areas of the business, Finance, Supply Chain, Procurement, Customer Service, Marketing and HR.

The company will provide pre-built AI agents and advanced control mechanisms to simplify deployment and scalability within the enterprise space. The effort is designed to enable organizations to realize increased agility, workforce productivity and a faster return on their investment in automation.

As a part of the strategic move, HCLTech and UiPath will set up a joint AI lab in India. The lab will produce Industry-Focused Repeatable Solutions (IFRS) and Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) that address the full lifecycle of automation from strategy to implementation, and then to continuous improvement.

HCLTech will use its global network to help UiPath customers in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Agentic automation will be critical in enabling stakeholders to drive speed, agility, and lead towards new growth, according to UiPath COO/CFO Ashim Gupta.

He further said by teaming up with HCL Tech, UiPath will be able to scale its AI-powered automation offerings around the world, offering exponential impact for organizations.