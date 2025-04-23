iifl-logo
HCLTech logs 8% year-on-year growth in Q4FY25 net profit

23 Apr 2025 , 09:01 AM

HCL Technologies Limited stated that it registered a growth of 8% on a year-on-year basis in its Q4 net profit at ₹4,307 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported a net profit of ₹3,986 Crore, stated the company in its filing with the exchanges. 

The company stated that it managed to achieve its full-year revenue guidance for FY25 in constant currency terms. 

The company stated that its revenue from operations registered a growth of 6% on a year-on-year basis to ₹30,246 Crore against ₹28,499 Crore in the previous corresponding period. 

HCL Technologies logged a net income of ₹4,307 Crore for the quarter ended March 2025, up by 8.1% on a y-o-y basis. However, net income declined by 6.2% sequentially. Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹30,246 Crore, up by 6.1% annually, and 1.2% sequentially.

The company informed that in terms of constant currency, revenue slipped 0.8% on a sequential basis but registered a growth of 2.9% yearly. USD revenue was reported at $3,498 Million, down 1% on a sequential basis, and higher by 2% on a year-on-year basis.

The company’s EBIT for the quarter registered a growth of 8.4% on a year-on-year basis, and a decline of 6.5% on a sequential basis. It represents 18% of revenue. The company’s return metrics were strong.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

