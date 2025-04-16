iifl-logo
HCLTech Expands Google Cloud Credentials with AI, Migration &amp; Infra Wins

16 Apr 2025 , 10:38 AM

HCL Technologies Ltd announced on Friday, April 12, that it has earned three additional specialisations under the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. The new specialisations include generative AI services, cloud migration services, and infrastructure modernisation services.

With the latest recognition, HCLTech now holds a total of seven Google Cloud Partner specialisations, reinforcing its position as a trusted global cloud and digital transformation partner.

The generative AI services specialisation highlights HCLTech’s work using tools like Google Vertex AI and the Responsible Generative AI toolkit to build scalable and responsible AI-driven solutions for enterprises.

The cloud migration services badge acknowledges the company’s expertise in securely and cost-efficiently transitioning enterprise workloads to the Google Cloud platform.

The infrastructure modernisation services recognition reflects HCLTech’s ability to create high-performing, scalable, and cloud-native infrastructure solutions for businesses across various sectors.

Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer at HCLTech, said that the recognitions validate the company’s continued focus on delivering cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies to enhance client business outcomes.

HCLTech operates in more than 60 countries worldwide and serves key industries such as financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare. The company continues to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence service offerings to help global businesses accelerate digital transformation and remain competitive.

