|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.37
22.94
14.22
127.69
Op profit growth
-5.06
-8.37
7.69
34.92
EBIT growth
-3.75
-21.4
-1.69
40.79
Net profit growth
50.4
-51.12
-9.47
89.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.27
13.13
17.62
18.69
EBIT margin
10.93
8.7
13.62
15.82
Net profit margin
5.34
2.72
6.85
8.64
RoCE
8.1
9.01
12.7
14.94
RoNW
1.9
1.32
2.77
3.11
RoA
0.99
0.7
1.59
2.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.98
9.11
20.31
22.73
Dividend per share
3.6
5
6.6
7.55
Cash EPS
-7.38
-12.58
-0.76
3.27
Book value per share
175.65
163.03
158.97
151.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.01
7.49
8.75
8.14
P/CEPS
-13.83
-5.42
-232.21
56.54
P/B
0.58
0.41
1.11
1.22
EV/EBIDTA
4.32
3.36
4.91
4.68
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
38.31
39.67
Tax payout
-31.11
-27.74
-33.72
-30.51
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
15.12
10.61
14.95
13.48
Inventory days
47.9
30.04
34.95
26.69
Creditor days
-43.62
-30.73
-38.69
-47.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.54
-4.61
-8.79
-12.45
Net debt / equity
0.57
0.58
0.49
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
2.54
2.29
1.78
1.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.47
-68.33
-62.68
-60.38
Employee costs
-4.64
-3.91
-4.63
-5.35
Other costs
-14.6
-14.61
-15.05
-15.56
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) have signed an MoU to explore joint projects.Read More
The complex also includes modern facilities for pyrolysis gasoline hydrogenation, butadiene extraction, and benzene extraction.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.Read More
The deal worth $60 million was sealed on 29 November 2024 and is a strategic one for ONGC Videsh to further build upon its presence in the country's energy sector of Azerbaijan.Read More
The PSU oil giant's revenue for Q2 was ₹33,881 Crore, down 4% from ₹35,266 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
The Joint Venture Agreement was signed on February 7, 2024, during India Energy Week, and has received necessary approvals from DIPAM and NITI Aayog.Read More
According to a statement by NTPC, the two organizations would establish a joint venture through their own companies.Read More
At a cost of between ₹70,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore, ONGC and BPCL independently intend to build a 12 mmtpa (million metric tons per annum) oil refinery each.Read More
According to their website, the increased price for new gas will make new gas development projects viable.Read More
