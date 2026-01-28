iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

ONGC JV ink shipbuilding pacts with Samsung for 2 carriers

28 Jan 2026 , 02:07 PM

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC)announced that the company through its joint venture with Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL), has entered into Ship Building Contracts (SBCs) with Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea. The contract underlines the construction of two Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs). This is the first such fast-tracked collaboration among India, Japan, and South Korea.

At around 1.29 PM, ONGC was trading 7.15% higher at ₹265.67, against the previous close of ₹247.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹269.50, and ₹249.20, respectively.

This initiative will bolster India’s energy ecosystem by securing specialised marine logistics for critical feedstock. This will also improve supply chain resilience, and promote long-term industrial self-reliance.

The Indian-flag VLECs will enable continuous operations across petrochemicals and downstream value chains dependent on stable ethane supplies.

ONGC and MOL have set up two joint venture companies—Bharat Ethane One IFSC Private Ltd and Bharat Ethane Two IFSC Private Ltd. These companies are based in Gift City, Gujarat. Each of these companies will own and operate one VLEC. Each of these vessels will have a cargo capacity of 100,000 cubic meters and will transport 600 KTPA of ethane for OPaL. This is a subsidiary of ONGC.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • ONGC
  • ONGC Agreement
  • ONGC News
  • ONGC Patc
  • ONGC share price
  • ONGC Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEL Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 20.80% y-o-y

BEL Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 20.80% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:42 PM
HAL to establish final assembly line in India for SJ100

HAL to establish final assembly line in India for SJ100

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:35 PM
Titagarh Rail, ABB India collab for 25kV driverless metro propulsion

Titagarh Rail, ABB India collab for 25kV driverless metro propulsion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:29 PM
Vishal Mega Mart Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 19% y-o-y

Vishal Mega Mart Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 19% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:28 PM
ONGC JV ink shipbuilding pacts with Samsung for 2 carriers

ONGC JV ink shipbuilding pacts with Samsung for 2 carriers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|02:07 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.