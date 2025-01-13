Dividend 11 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024 20 Nov 2024 6 120 Interim 1

The Board of Directors has declared 1st Interim dividend at the rate ?6 per equity share of face value of ?5/- each i.e. @120% for the Financial Year 2024-25. As informed vide letter dated 06.11.2024, Wednesday, the 20th November, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of 1st Interim Dividend.

Dividend 20 May 2024 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024 2.5 50 Final

Results for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors have recommended final dividend at the rate of ?2.50/- per equity share of face value of ?5/- each i.e. @50% for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Dividend 10 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024 4 80 Interim 2