CCI Clears ONGC-NTPC Green’s ₹19,500 Crore Acquisition of Ayana Renewable

ONGC-NTPC Green’s proposal to purchase Ayana Renewable Power for ₹19,500 crore ($2.3 billion) was approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on March 11, 2024
ONGPL is a 50:50 joint venture between ONGC Green (a wholly owned subsidiary of ONGC Ltd) and NTPC Green Energy Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd). As per CCI’s official announcement, the acquisition entails that ONGPL will acquire 100% of Ayana Renewable Power’s equity share capital.
ONGPL signed a share purchase agreement last month to complete the transaction. The current shareholders of Ayana include:
It is India’s second largest renewable energy deal, behind Adani Green Energy Ltd’s $3.5 billion purchase of SB Energy India in October 2021. Ayana Renewable Power is a major player in India’s renewable energy market and has:
ONGC Green (OGL) is focused on solar, wind, and energy storage, and is continuously building its portfolio through greenfield and brownfield acquisitions. NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) is driving NTPC’s renewable energy growth, aiming for 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032.
National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is India’s sovereign-linked asset manager, overseeing $4.4 billion in equity capital commitments.
British International Investment Plc (BII) is the UK’s development finance institution, supporting sustainable economic growth in emerging markets. Eversource Capital manages one of the largest climate-focused investment funds, with a focus on energy transition, industrial decarbonization, and urban sustainability.
