ONGC Receives ₹22 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has received a GST demand order of ₹22 crore from the Joint Commissioner, State Tax, Circle C, Jodhpur. The said demand relates to the period from April 01, 2020 to May 14, 2020, under an Order dated 25th February 2025, communicated to ONGC through email dated 17th March 2025.
The order passed under Sections 73 and 50 of the Central GST (CGST) Act, 2017 is as follows:
The controversy pertains to the alleged non-payment of goods and services tax (GST) on royalty for joint venture (JV) partners Vedanta as well as CEHL. Each of the companies has a participating interest of 35% in the unincorporated JV for the Pre-NELP block RJ-ON-90/1.
ONGC holds a 30% stake in the JV, and has been paying GST under protest for its share but says that:
ONGC stated that the tax order will not cause any material financial or operational impact to the company, given the scale of its operations. The order will be reviewed in detail and all appropriate actions will be pursued before the competent authority, the company said.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.