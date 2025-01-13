iifl-logo-icon 1
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Board Meeting

258.18
(-0.84%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

O N G C CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that the Board of Directors may also consider recommendation of 1st interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2025 in the Board meeting scheduled to be held on 11.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024) The Board has declared 1st Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 6 per equity share for FY 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 25.09.2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business items:- 1. Appointment of Shri Arunangshu Sarkar as Key Managerial Personnel 2. Investment in ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL) Read less..
Board Meeting21 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Outcome the Board Meeting with respect to Investment in ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL).
Board Meeting5 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23.07.2024
Board Meeting2 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 02.07.2024, has considered and approved the appointment of Shri Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar (DIN: 10143854) as Director (Finance) of the Company. Read less..
Board Meeting20 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 20.06.2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following business item(s): 1. Appointment of Shri Devendra Kumar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 2. Letter of Comfort (LOC) for raising debt by OPaL
Board Meeting20 May 20248 May 2024
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and declaration of final dividend if any Results for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 20242 May 2024
Extension of Backstopping support to investors of CCDs of Rs. 5615 crore issued by OPAL, a Joint venture of the Company Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2023-24.
Board Meeting20 Feb 202420 Feb 2024
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 20.02.2024 have, inter-alia, considered and accorded in-principle approval for the Formation of Joint Venture for setting-up of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) Plants.
Board Meeting10 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 and Recommendation of 2nd interim Dividend if any for the FY24. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/02/2024 has been revised to 10/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/02/2024 has been revised to 10/02/2024 inter-alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 and recommendation of 2nd Interim Dividend, if any for FY24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 The Board has, inter-alia, accorded approval for the following business items: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 2. Declaration of 2nd interim dividend at the rate of Rs 4/- per equity share of face value of Rs 5/- each i.e. @80% for the Financial Year 2023-24 3. Appointment of Shri K. C. Ramesh as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 4. Approval of Related Party Transaction(s) with respect to Area-1 Offshore Mozambique Project - AssetCo Structure 5. Approval of Related Party Transaction(s) with respect to Area-1 Offshore Mozambique Project - Debt Service Undertaking (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
The Board has, inter-alia, accorded approval for the following business items: 1. Formation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary for Green Energy and Gas Business with the proposed name ONGC Green Limited; and 2. Formation of a Joint Venture Company.

O N G C: Related News

BHEL and ONGC ink pact to collaborate on RE projects

BHEL and ONGC ink pact to collaborate on RE projects

13 Jan 2025|08:54 AM

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) have signed an MoU to explore joint projects.

ONGC increases stake in subsidiary OPaL to 95.69%

ONGC increases stake in subsidiary OPaL to 95.69%

4 Dec 2024|09:22 AM

The complex also includes modern facilities for pyrolysis gasoline hydrogenation, butadiene extraction, and benzene extraction.

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.

ONGC Expands Global Reach with New Stake in Azerbaijan's ACG Oil Field

ONGC Expands Global Reach with New Stake in Azerbaijan’s ACG Oil Field

30 Nov 2024|07:33 PM

The deal worth $60 million was sealed on 29 November 2024 and is a strategic one for ONGC Videsh to further build upon its presence in the country's energy sector of Azerbaijan.

ONGC logs 34% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

ONGC logs 34% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

12 Nov 2024|01:19 PM

The PSU oil giant's revenue for Q2 was ₹33,881 Crore, down 4% from ₹35,266 Crore in the previous quarter.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

NTPC and ONGC Forge Joint Venture for Renewable Energy Push

NTPC and ONGC Forge Joint Venture for Renewable Energy Push

5 Nov 2024|12:15 PM

The Joint Venture Agreement was signed on February 7, 2024, during India Energy Week, and has received necessary approvals from DIPAM and NITI Aayog.

ONGC and NTPC Join Forces for Green Energy

ONGC and NTPC Join Forces for Green Energy

4 Nov 2024|02:37 PM

According to a statement by NTPC, the two organizations would establish a joint venture through their own companies.

ONGC, BPCL seek foreign partners for new refineries

ONGC, BPCL seek foreign partners for new refineries

21 Oct 2024|09:55 AM

At a cost of between ₹70,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore, ONGC and BPCL independently intend to build a 12 mmtpa (million metric tons per annum) oil refinery each.

ONGC to Transport Gas with small LNG Plants

ONGC to Transport Gas with small LNG Plants

14 Oct 2024|12:36 PM

According to their website, the increased price for new gas will make new gas development projects viable.

