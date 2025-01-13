Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that the Board of Directors may also consider recommendation of 1st interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2025 in the Board meeting scheduled to be held on 11.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024) The Board has declared 1st Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 6 per equity share for FY 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 25.09.2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business items:- 1. Appointment of Shri Arunangshu Sarkar as Key Managerial Personnel 2. Investment in ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL) Read less..

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Outcome the Board Meeting with respect to Investment in ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL).

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23.07.2024

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 02.07.2024, has considered and approved the appointment of Shri Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar (DIN: 10143854) as Director (Finance) of the Company. Read less..

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 20.06.2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following business item(s): 1. Appointment of Shri Devendra Kumar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 2. Letter of Comfort (LOC) for raising debt by OPaL

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 8 May 2024

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and declaration of final dividend if any Results for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

Extension of Backstopping support to investors of CCDs of Rs. 5615 crore issued by OPAL, a Joint venture of the Company Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 20.02.2024 have, inter-alia, considered and accorded in-principle approval for the Formation of Joint Venture for setting-up of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) Plants.

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 and Recommendation of 2nd interim Dividend if any for the FY24. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/02/2024 has been revised to 10/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/02/2024 has been revised to 10/02/2024 inter-alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 and recommendation of 2nd Interim Dividend, if any for FY24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 The Board has, inter-alia, accorded approval for the following business items: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 2. Declaration of 2nd interim dividend at the rate of Rs 4/- per equity share of face value of Rs 5/- each i.e. @80% for the Financial Year 2023-24 3. Appointment of Shri K. C. Ramesh as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 4. Approval of Related Party Transaction(s) with respect to Area-1 Offshore Mozambique Project - AssetCo Structure 5. Approval of Related Party Transaction(s) with respect to Area-1 Offshore Mozambique Project - Debt Service Undertaking (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024