Summary of WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 62
Corpus under management: Rs. 15325.8063 Crs (as on 08-Apr-2025)
Liquid Funds (5)
Equity (16)
Balanced (4)
Ultra Short Term Funds (5)
Arbitrage Funds (1)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
8.31
-6.50
-21.38
0.00
15.71
-3.73
-17.68
-13.60
12.57
-2.92
-14.02
-11.62
9.36
-2.68
0.00
0.00
14.98
-2.44
-12.97
-10.33
Change in trend of WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund year on year
A 25 bps rate cut in April looks obvious, but markets will be interested in rates trajectory and tariff response
7 Apr 2025|12:44 PM
Increasing Gold Reserves Boost India’s Forex Reserves
7 Apr 2025|12:37 PM
In March 2017, credit growth fell to a low of 4%. After starting the year with a credit growth of 11.5%, it has moderated to 11% now.
7 Apr 2025|12:28 PM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
In CY24, FIIs trimmed in large caps but increased in SMID (taking more risk within overall selling context).
13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Address:
Unit No. B4, 6th Floor, Cnergy, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai-400025
Phone:
022 69187607
Email:
Clientservice@whiteoakamc.com
Website:
http://mf.whiteoakamc.com
