WhiteOak Capital Digital Bharat Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: WhiteOak Capital Digital Bharat Fund Regular G
AMC
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 20-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Ramesh Mantri
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 284.81
WhiteOak Capital Digital Bharat Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.887
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase / switch-in of Units, an Exit Load of 1.00% is payable if Units are redeemed/ switched-out within 1 month from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 month from the date of allotment
WhiteOak Capital Digital Bharat Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
WhiteOak Capital Digital Bharat Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.13
1.86
-18.04
-
-
-
-
-11.13
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
WhiteOak Capital Digital Bharat Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
WhiteOak Capital Digital Bharat Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|10.74
|194884
|30.60
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|9.70
|1244426
|27.63
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|8.22
|67214
|23.41
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|6.83
|27824
|19.45
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.73
|113567
|19.16
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.67
|30438
|16.14
|Equity
|Cigniti Tech.
|IT - Services
|4.72
|101589
|13.44
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.66
|90697
|13.27
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.79
|10797
|7.94
|Equity
|Cartrade Tech
|Retailing
|2.43
|45213
|6.91
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|2.37
|51699
|6.74
|Equity
|Le Travenues
|Leisure Services
|2.09
|444282
|5.94
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|2.09
|53269
|5.94
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|2.03
|48045
|5.76
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|2.00
|18128
|5.69
|Equity
|Newgen Software
|IT - Software
|1.91
|58013
|5.43
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.89
|10797
|5.38
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.86
|44156
|5.28
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.78
|146554
|5.07
|Equity
|Intellect Design
|IT - Software
|1.68
|72083
|4.79
|Equity
|Honasa Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.29
|170011
|3.66
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.21
|23150
|3.44
|Equity
|KRN Heat Exchan
|Industrial Products
|0.92
|30124
|2.63
|Equity
|Tips Music
|Entertainment
|0.92
|44504
|2.63
|Equity
|Nucleus Soft.
|IT - Software
|0.89
|29643
|2.53
|Equity
|Quadrant Future
|Industrial Products
|0.88
|56850
|2.49
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|0.85
|567176
|2.43
|Equity
|One Mobikwik
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.84
|87026
|2.40
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.83
|65092
|2.34
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.76
|64607
|2.16
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|0.72
|11434
|2.05
|Equity
|CapitalNumbers
|IT - Software
|0.41
|72000
|1.17
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.03
|373
|0.08
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.98
|280000
|2.78
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.68
|200000
|1.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.68
|200000
|1.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.35
|100000
|0.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.07
|20000
|0.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.95
|0
|5.55
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.54
|0
|4.36
