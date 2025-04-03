IIFL Mutual Fund



India Infoline Asset Management Company Ltd. (AMC) was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on March 22, 2010, having its Registered Office at IIFL Centre, 3rd Floor Annex, Kamala City, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. AMC has been appointed as the Investment Manager to IIFL Mutual Fund by the Trustee vide Investment Management Agreement (IMA) April 29, 2010, executed between India Infoline Trustee Company Ltd. and India Infoline Asset Management Company Ltd.



Sponsor: India Infoline Limited (IIFL)

Trustee: India Infoline Trustee Company Limited

Investment Manager: India Infoline Asset Management Company Limited

Statutory Details: IIFL Mutual Fund has been set up as a Trust under the Indian Trust Act, 1882.

Summary of 360 ONE Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 36 Corpus under management: Rs. 11805.1898 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)