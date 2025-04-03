iifl-logo
India Infoline Asset Management Company Ltd. (AMC) was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on March 22, 2010, having its Registered Office at IIFL Centre, 3rd Floor Annex, Kamala City, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. AMC has been appointed as the Investment Manager to IIFL Mutual Fund by the Trustee vide Investment Management Agreement (IMA) April 29, 2010, executed between India Infoline Trustee Company Ltd. and India Infoline Asset Management Company Ltd.

Sponsor: India Infoline Limited (IIFL)
Trustee: India Infoline Trustee Company Limited
Investment Manager: India Infoline Asset Management Company Limited
Statutory Details: IIFL Mutual Fund has been set up as a Trust under the Indian Trust Act, 1882.

Summary of 360 ONE Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 36

Corpus under management: Rs. 11805.1898 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Balanced (2)

Equity (8)

ETFs (2)

Income Funds (5)

Liquid Funds (3)

TOP 5 360 ONE Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

360 ONE Liquid Fund (G)

1,981.16

0.69

1.81

3.54

360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund (G)

22.17

1.84

3.06

4.36

360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund (Bonus)

22.17

1.84

3.06

4.36

360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund - Regular (G)

12.05

2.46

-3.11

-3.22

360 ONE FlexiCap Fund - Regular (G)

13.80

3.65

-9.79

-12.15

360 ONE Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of 360 ONE Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF 360 ONE Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of 360 ONE Mutual Fund

Registered

Cams

Address:
360 ONE Centre,6th Floor, Kamala City Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

Phone:
022 - 48765600

Email:
service@360.one

Website:
www.360.one/asset-management/mutualfund/

Address:
178/10, Kodambakkam High Road M.G.R. Salai, Nungambakkam Chennai - 600 034, Tamil Nadu

Phone:
044-39115574, 39115583

Email:
camslb@camsonline.com

Website:
www.camsonline.com

