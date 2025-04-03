IIFL Mutual Fund
India Infoline Asset Management Company Ltd. (AMC) was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on March 22, 2010, having its Registered Office at IIFL Centre, 3rd Floor Annex, Kamala City, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. AMC has been appointed as the Investment Manager to IIFL Mutual Fund by the Trustee vide Investment Management Agreement (IMA) April 29, 2010, executed between India Infoline Trustee Company Ltd. and India Infoline Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sponsor: India Infoline Limited (IIFL)
Trustee: India Infoline Trustee Company Limited
Investment Manager: India Infoline Asset Management Company Limited
Statutory Details: IIFL Mutual Fund has been set up as a Trust under the Indian Trust Act, 1882.
Summary of 360 ONE Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 36
Corpus under management: Rs. 11805.1898 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Balanced (2)
Equity (8)
ETFs (2)
Income Funds (5)
Liquid Funds (3)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
1,981.16
0.69
1.81
3.54
22.17
1.84
3.06
4.36
22.17
1.84
3.06
4.36
12.05
2.46
-3.11
-3.22
13.80
3.65
-9.79
-12.15
Change in trend of 360 ONE Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of 360 ONE Mutual Fund
Address:
360 ONE Centre,6th Floor, Kamala City Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Phone:
022 - 48765600
Email:
service@360.one
Address:
178/10, Kodambakkam High Road M.G.R. Salai, Nungambakkam Chennai - 600 034, Tamil Nadu
Phone:
044-39115574, 39115583
Email:
camslb@camsonline.com
Website:
www.camsonline.com
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
