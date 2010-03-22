iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

360 ONE Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

360 ONE Quant Fund G

AMC

360 ONE Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

08-Nov-2021

Fund Manager

Parijat Garg

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

571.26

360 ONE Quant Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  17.682

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed/switched out, on or before 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment.

360 ONE Quant Fund G- NAV Chart

360 ONE Quant Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.09
9.73
-5.53
-11.17
5.31
20.35
-
18.57
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

360 ONE Quant Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

360 ONE Quant Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance3.8215596221.84
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance3.7710097921.53
EquityBajaj FinservFinance3.7111342321.23
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing3.649761420.80
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals3.5212076520.13
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages3.4215226519.55
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables3.421402019.53
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.266334418.67
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.233376618.50
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles3.148083617.99
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance3.0612238817.50
EquityICICI LombardInsurance3.0510310017.43
EquityUno MindaAuto Components2.9720575016.99
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals2.9342428816.74
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets2.874533416.44
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals2.871884416.41
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.799449315.94
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.783429615.93
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products2.776430415.84
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles2.761999015.79
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products2.763437515.79
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower2.7462420615.65
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.7342872015.61
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products2.7052635515.46
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.695660515.38
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products2.6563854415.15
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.604048414.90
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense2.534691814.48
EquityRail VikasConstruction2.4842715714.19
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software2.391763813.69
EquityREC LtdFinance2.3437206813.40
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables2.279126612.97
EquityHindustan ZincNon - Ferrous Metals2.1130977712.10
EquityGlaxosmi. PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.64379079.38
EquityHDFC BankBanks1.13374306.48
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.8204.70
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.530-3.05

Key information

Fund House:
360 ONE Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Mar-2010
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,805.18
Trustee/s:
Ashok Kumar Garg, Karat Venugopal Parmeshwa, Mr. R Mohan, IIFL Trustee Limited (For
Chairman:
Homai Daruwalla
CEO / MD:
Mr. Manoj shenoy, Raghav Iyengar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi, Smita Aggarwal, Venkataraman Rajamani
Compliance Officer/s:
Sonali Tendulkar
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sushil Sharma, Chandan Bhatnagar
Fund Manager/s:
Parijat Garg
Auditors:
Deloittee Price Waterhous

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
360 ONE Centre,6th Floor, Kamala City Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 48765600
Fax:
022 - 46464706
Email:
service@360.one
Website:
www.360.one/asset-management/mutualfund/

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

