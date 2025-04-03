ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company enjoys the strong parentage of Prudential plc, one of UK's largest players in the insurance & fund management sectors and ICICI Bank, a well-known and trusted name in financial services in India. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, in a span of just over eight years, has forged a position of pre-eminence in the Indian Mutual Fund industry as one of the largest asset management companies in the country with average assets under management of Rs. 69,754.78 Crore (as of September 30, 2010). The Company manages a comprehensive range of schemes to meet the varying investment needs of its investors spread across 230 cities in the country.
Sponsor: Prudential Plc and ICICI Bank Ltd
Trustee: ICICI Prudential Trust Ltd.
Investment Manager: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, a trust set up under theprovisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Fund is registered with SEBI vide Registration No.MF/003/93/6 dated October 13, 1993 as ICICI Mutual Fund and hasobtained approval from SEBI for change in name to Prudential ICICI Mutual Fund vide SEBI’s letter dated April 16, 1998. The change of name of the Mutual Fund to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was approved by SEBI vide Letter No. IMD/PM/90170/07 dated 2nd April 2007.
Summary of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 543
Corpus under management: Rs. 908282.0997 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (20)
Equity (98)
ETFs (33)
Fixed Maturity Plans (7)
Fund of Funds (29)
Gilt Funds (6)
Global Funds (4)
Income Funds (29)
Liquid Funds (11)
Short Term Income Funds (7)
Ultra Short Term Funds (16)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
13.61
-8.18
-6.93
1.18
37.48
-7.61
-20.10
-15.92
11.85
-7.53
-20.12
-16.10
56.31
-5.71
-4.39
-6.48
15.64
-3.98
2.42
-2.83
Change in trend of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Address:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Phone:
022 26525000
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com
Address:
Phoenix Pinnacle, First Floor, Unit 101-104, No. 46 Ulsoor Road, Bangalore-560042.
Phone:
080-25323789,25323675
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com
