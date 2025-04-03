ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund



ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company enjoys the strong parentage of Prudential plc, one of UK's largest players in the insurance & fund management sectors and ICICI Bank, a well-known and trusted name in financial services in India. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, in a span of just over eight years, has forged a position of pre-eminence in the Indian Mutual Fund industry as one of the largest asset management companies in the country with average assets under management of Rs. 69,754.78 Crore (as of September 30, 2010). The Company manages a comprehensive range of schemes to meet the varying investment needs of its investors spread across 230 cities in the country.



Sponsor: Prudential Plc and ICICI Bank Ltd

Trustee: ICICI Prudential Trust Ltd.

Investment Manager: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, a trust set up under theprovisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Fund is registered with SEBI vide Registration No.MF/003/93/6 dated October 13, 1993 as ICICI Mutual Fund and hasobtained approval from SEBI for change in name to Prudential ICICI Mutual Fund vide SEBI’s letter dated April 16, 1998. The change of name of the Mutual Fund to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was approved by SEBI vide Letter No. IMD/PM/90170/07 dated 2nd April 2007.

Summary of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 543 Corpus under management: Rs. 908282.0997 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)