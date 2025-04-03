ICICI Pru Nifty Oil Gas ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty Oil Gas ETF
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 08-Jul-2024
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 152.84
ICICI Pru Nifty Oil Gas ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.6269
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty Oil Gas ETF- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty Oil Gas ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.2
10.66
-4.19
-16.01
-
-
-
-16.57
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
ICICI Pru Nifty Oil Gas ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty Oil Gas ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|36.60
|466241
|55.95
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|15.56
|1056265
|23.79
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|8.18
|527061
|12.50
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|7.57
|1020122
|11.57
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|7.50
|735392
|11.47
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|5.02
|261220
|7.67
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|3.77
|203832
|5.77
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|3.32
|148301
|5.08
|Equity
|Adani Total Gas
|Gas
|2.74
|75393
|4.20
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|2.36
|190742
|3.61
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|1.83
|131582
|2.79
|Equity
|Aegis Logistics
|Gas
|1.70
|34182
|2.59
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.39
|78289
|2.13
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|1.25
|15482
|1.91
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|1.13
|46896
|1.73
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.10
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.06
|0
|-0.09
