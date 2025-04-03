ICICI Pru Nifty IT ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty IT ETF
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 12-Aug-2020
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 421.94
ICICI Pru Nifty IT ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 37.4884
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty IT ETF- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty IT ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.43
-7.61
-20.1
-15.92
1.14
0.37
-
16.82
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
ICICI Pru Nifty IT ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty IT ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|29.07
|726893
|122.67
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|22.59
|273731
|95.34
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|10.58
|283541
|44.65
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|9.93
|281613
|41.89
|Equity
|Wipro
|It - Software
|8.26
|1256187
|34.87
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|It - Software
|5.87
|46754
|24.79
|Equity
|Coforge
|It - Software
|5.15
|29523
|21.73
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|4.53
|41030
|19.14
|Equity
|Mphasis
|It - Software
|2.67
|50147
|11.26
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|It - Services
|1.30
|12163
|5.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.40
|0
|1.72
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.40
|0
|-1.70
