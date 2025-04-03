Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund



Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Ltd. (BSLAMC), the investment managers of Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and the Sun Life Financial Services Inc. of Canada. The joint venture brings together the Aditya Birla Group's experience in the Indian market and Sun Life's global experience.



Established in 1994, Birla Sun Life Mutual fund has emerged as one of India's leading flagships of Mutual Funds business managing assets of a large investor base. Our solutions offer a range of investment options, including diversified and sector specific equity schemes, fund of fund schemes, hybrid and monthly income funds, a wide range of debt and treasury products and offshore funds.



Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has one of the largest team of research analysts in the industry, dedicated to tracking down the best companies to invest in. BSLAMC strives to provide transparent, ethical and research-based investments and wealth management services.



Heritage

The Aditya Birla Group

The Aditya Birla Group is one of India's largest business houses. Global in vision,

rooted in Indian values, the Group is driven by a performance ethic pegged on value creation for its multiple stakeholders.

The Group operates in 26 countries – India, UK, Germany, Hungary, Brazil, Italy, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Australia, USA, Canada, Egypt, China, Thailand, Laos, Indonesia, Philippines, UAE, Singapore, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bahrain and Korea.



A US $29 billion corporation in the League of Fortune 500, the Aditya Birla Group is anchored by an extraordinary work force of 130,000 employees, belonging to 40 different nationalities. Over 60 per cent of its revenues flow from its operations across the world.



The Aditya Birla Group is a dominant player in all its areas of operations viz; Aluminium, Copper, Cement, Viscose Staple Fibre, Carbon Black, Viscose Filament Yarn, Fertilisers, Insulators, Sponge Iron, Chemicals, Branded Apparels, Insurance, Mutual Funds, Software and Telecom. The Group has strategic joint ventures with global majors such as Sun Life (Canada), AT&T (USA), the Tata Group and NGK Insulators (Japan), and has ventured into the BPO sector with the acquisition of TransWorks, a leading ITES/BPO company.



Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of wealth accumulation and protection products and services to individuals and corporate customers. Chartered in 1865, Sun Life Financial Inc and its partners today have operations in key markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China and Bermuda.



Sponsor: Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited, Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc.

Trustee: Birla Sun Life Trustee Company Private Limited

Investment Manager: Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Ltd. (BSLAMC)Statutory Details: Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.

Summary of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 496 Corpus under management: Rs. 384999.9392 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)