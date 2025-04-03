Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Ltd. (BSLAMC), the investment managers of Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and the Sun Life Financial Services Inc. of Canada. The joint venture brings together the Aditya Birla Group's experience in the Indian market and Sun Life's global experience.
Established in 1994, Birla Sun Life Mutual fund has emerged as one of India's leading flagships of Mutual Funds business managing assets of a large investor base. Our solutions offer a range of investment options, including diversified and sector specific equity schemes, fund of fund schemes, hybrid and monthly income funds, a wide range of debt and treasury products and offshore funds.
Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has one of the largest team of research analysts in the industry, dedicated to tracking down the best companies to invest in. BSLAMC strives to provide transparent, ethical and research-based investments and wealth management services.
Heritage
The Aditya Birla Group
The Aditya Birla Group is one of India's largest business houses. Global in vision,
rooted in Indian values, the Group is driven by a performance ethic pegged on value creation for its multiple stakeholders.
The Group operates in 26 countries – India, UK, Germany, Hungary, Brazil, Italy, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Australia, USA, Canada, Egypt, China, Thailand, Laos, Indonesia, Philippines, UAE, Singapore, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bahrain and Korea.
A US $29 billion corporation in the League of Fortune 500, the Aditya Birla Group is anchored by an extraordinary work force of 130,000 employees, belonging to 40 different nationalities. Over 60 per cent of its revenues flow from its operations across the world.
The Aditya Birla Group is a dominant player in all its areas of operations viz; Aluminium, Copper, Cement, Viscose Staple Fibre, Carbon Black, Viscose Filament Yarn, Fertilisers, Insulators, Sponge Iron, Chemicals, Branded Apparels, Insurance, Mutual Funds, Software and Telecom. The Group has strategic joint ventures with global majors such as Sun Life (Canada), AT&T (USA), the Tata Group and NGK Insulators (Japan), and has ventured into the BPO sector with the acquisition of TransWorks, a leading ITES/BPO company.
Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of wealth accumulation and protection products and services to individuals and corporate customers. Chartered in 1865, Sun Life Financial Inc and its partners today have operations in key markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China and Bermuda.
Sponsor: Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited, Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc.
Trustee: Birla Sun Life Trustee Company Private Limited
Investment Manager: Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Ltd. (BSLAMC)Statutory Details: Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.
Summary of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 496
Corpus under management: Rs. 384999.9392 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (17)
Equity (64)
ETFs (13)
Fixed Maturity Plans (10)
Fund of Funds (22)
Gilt Funds (14)
Global Funds (6)
Income Funds (43)
Interval Income Funds (3)
Liquid Funds (15)
Short Term Income Funds (13)
Ultra Short Term Funds (23)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
31.06
-7.92
-3.33
-2.66
24.18
-7.64
-4.43
-1.17
36.64
-7.61
-20.09
-15.92
12.98
-7.42
-7.75
0.80
36.06
-3.05
6.30
2.79
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Address:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Phone:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Address:
505, Abhijeet 5th Floor, Mithakali Six Road, Navrang Pura, Ahmedabad -380 009.
Phone:
079-2640 3553/48,6407942
Email:
connect@birlasunlife.com
Website:
www.birlasunlife.com
