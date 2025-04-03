Aditya Birla SL Nifty India Defence Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Nifty India Defence Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 09-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Priya Sridhar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 292.5
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL Nifty India Defence Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.2221
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 30 days from the date of allotment: 0.05% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 30 days from the date of allotment: Nil.
Aditya Birla SL Nifty India Defence Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Nifty India Defence Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.42
23.98
-1.53
-0.98
-
-
-
-7.77
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Aditya Birla SL Nifty India Defence Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Nifty India Defence Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|21.36
|2537503
|62.48
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|18.69
|177118
|54.69
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|15.60
|52412
|45.65
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|9.61
|132032
|28.13
|Equity
|Cochin Shipyard
|Industrial Manufacturing
|7.89
|182104
|23.10
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|6.61
|198293
|19.34
|Equity
|Astra Microwave
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.77
|182110
|11.05
|Equity
|Zen Technologies
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.35
|93747
|9.79
|Equity
|Data Pattern
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.12
|63668
|9.15
|Equity
|Garden Reach Sh.
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.70
|63020
|7.91
|Equity
|Dynamatic Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.94
|8413
|5.70
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.85
|42194
|5.43
|Equity
|Paras Defence
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.97
|32572
|2.84
|Equity
|Mishra Dhatu Nig
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.87
|105086
|2.55
|Equity
|DCX Systems
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.81
|102253
|2.37
|Equity
|Ideaforge Tech
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.55
|45074
|1.63
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|1.08
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.16
|0
|-0.47
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement