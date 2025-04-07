iifl-logo
iifl-logo

NJ Mutual Fund

Summary of NJ Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 17

Corpus under management: Rs. 6773.7608 Crs (as on 08-Apr-2025)

Liquid Funds (2)

Equity (4)

Balanced (2)

Arbitrage Funds (1)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP 5 NJ Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

NJ Flexi Cap Fund - Regular (G)

11.74

-3.13

-14.24

-21.47

NJ Balanced Advantage Fund (G)

12.38

-2.36

-7.95

-11.69

NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme - Regular (G)

12.55

-2.10

-14.62

-18.71

NJ Arbitrage Fund (G)

11.83

0.49

1.43

3.18

NJ Overnight Fund (G)

1,180.80

0.52

1.52

3.15

NJ Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of NJ Mutual Fund year on year

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

15 Years85 Years
40 Years60 Years
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
1%50%

News

What to expect from April 2025 RBI Monetary Policy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

A 25 bps rate cut in April looks obvious, but markets will be interested in rates trajectory and tariff response

7 Apr 2025|12:44 PM

RBI-2-380x214.jpg.webp

What to expect from April 2025 RBI Monetary Policy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

A 25 bps rate cut in April looks obvious, but markets will be interested in rates trajectory and tariff response

7 Apr 2025|12:44 PM

India’s Forex Reserves – Trends as of 21st March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Increasing Gold Reserves Boost India’s Forex Reserves

7 Apr 2025|12:37 PM

Forex-2-380x214.jpg.webp

India’s Forex Reserves – Trends as of 21st March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Increasing Gold Reserves Boost India’s Forex Reserves

7 Apr 2025|12:37 PM

India’s Banking Credit: Growth is yet to pickup

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In March 2017, credit growth fell to a low of 4%. After starting the year with a credit growth of 11.5%, it has moderated to 11% now.

7 Apr 2025|12:28 PM

default-new.webp

India’s Banking Credit: Growth is yet to pickup

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In March 2017, credit growth fell to a low of 4%. After starting the year with a credit growth of 11.5%, it has moderated to 11% now.

7 Apr 2025|12:28 PM

Read All News

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Jayesh-Bhanushali-1-380x380.jpg.webp

Why FIIs are selling?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In CY24, FIIs trimmed in large caps but increased in SMID (taking more risk within overall selling context).

13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-img

CONTACT INFORMATION OF NJ Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of NJ Mutual Fund

Registered

Address:
Unit No. 101A, 1st Floor, Hallmark Business Plaza, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051

Phone:
022 68940000

Email:
complianceamc@njgroup.in

Website:
www.njmutualfund.com

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.