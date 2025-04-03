Axis Mutual Fund
Axis Bank was the first of the new private banks to have begun operations in 1994, after the Government of India allowed new private banks to be established. The Bank was promoted jointly by the Administrator of the specified undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (UTI - I), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) and other four PSU insurance companies, i.e. National Insurance Company Ltd., The New India Assurance Company Ltd., The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. and United India Insurance Company Ltd.
The Bank today is capitalized to the extent of Rs. 405.17 crores with the public holding (other than promoters and GDRs) at 53.09%.
The Bank's Registered Office is at Ahmedabad and its Central Office is located at Mumbai. The Bank has a very wide network of more than 1000 branches and Extension Counters (as on 31st March 2010). The Bank has a network of over 4055 ATMs (as on 31st March 2010) providing 24 hrs a day banking convenience to its customers. This is one of the largest ATM networks in the country.
The Bank has strengths in both retail and corporate banking and is committed to adopting the best industry practices internationally in order to achieve excellence.
Sponsor: Axis Bank Limited
Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Limited
Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Company Ltd. Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.
Summary of Axis Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 403
Corpus under management: Rs. 327278.1758 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (24)
Equity (53)
ETFs (10)
Fixed Maturity Plans (6)
Fund of Funds (24)
Gilt Funds (7)
Income Funds (33)
Liquid Funds (17)
Short Term Income Funds (11)
Ultra Short Term Funds (18)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
11.97
-8.59
-8.52
-5.55
11.76
-7.68
-20.29
-16.32
372.28
-7.62
-20.09
-15.94
17.00
-7.16
-7.52
1.00
16.85
-6.41
-3.03
0.75
Change in trend of Axis Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Axis Mutual Fund
Address:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Phone:
022-43255161
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com
Address:
Ground Floor,Shop No 4,Megha House, Opp.Kotak Bnk,Mithakali Law Garden Road,Ellisbridge,Ahmedabad-006
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com
