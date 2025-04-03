iifl-logo
Axis Bank was the first of the new private banks to have begun operations in 1994, after the Government of India allowed new private banks to be established. The Bank was promoted jointly by the Administrator of the specified undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (UTI - I), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) and other four PSU insurance companies, i.e. National Insurance Company Ltd., The New India Assurance Company Ltd., The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. and United India Insurance Company Ltd.

The Bank today is capitalized to the extent of Rs. 405.17 crores with the public holding (other than promoters and GDRs) at 53.09%.

The Bank's Registered Office is at Ahmedabad and its Central Office is located at Mumbai. The Bank has a very wide network of more than 1000 branches and Extension Counters (as on 31st March 2010). The Bank has a network of over 4055 ATMs (as on 31st March 2010) providing 24 hrs a day banking convenience to its customers. This is one of the largest ATM networks in the country.

The Bank has strengths in both retail and corporate banking and is committed to adopting the best industry practices internationally in order to achieve excellence.

Sponsor: Axis Bank Limited
Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Limited
Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Company Ltd. Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.

Summary of Axis Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 403

Corpus under management: Rs. 327278.1758 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (2)

Balanced (24)

Equity (53)

ETFs (10)

Fixed Maturity Plans (6)

Fund of Funds (24)

Gilt Funds (7)

Income Funds (33)

Liquid Funds (17)

Short Term Income Funds (11)

Ultra Short Term Funds (18)

TOP 5 Axis Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

AXIS Global Innovation Fund of Fund (G)

11.97

-8.59

-8.52

-5.55

AXIS Nifty IT Index Fund - Regular (G)

11.76

-7.68

-20.29

-16.32

AXIS Nifty IT ETF

372.28

-7.62

-20.09

-15.94

AXIS NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund - Regular (G)

17.00

-7.16

-7.52

1.00

AXIS Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund (G)

16.85

-6.41

-3.03

0.75

Axis Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Axis Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Small-cap-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Mid-cap-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Axis Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Axis Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.

Phone:
022-43255161

Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com

Website:
www.axismf.com

Address:
Ground Floor,Shop No 4,Megha House, Opp.Kotak Bnk,Mithakali Law Garden Road,Ellisbridge,Ahmedabad-006

Phone:

Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com

Website:
www.axismf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

