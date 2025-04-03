Axis Mutual Fund



Axis Bank was the first of the new private banks to have begun operations in 1994, after the Government of India allowed new private banks to be established. The Bank was promoted jointly by the Administrator of the specified undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (UTI - I), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) and other four PSU insurance companies, i.e. National Insurance Company Ltd., The New India Assurance Company Ltd., The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. and United India Insurance Company Ltd.



The Bank today is capitalized to the extent of Rs. 405.17 crores with the public holding (other than promoters and GDRs) at 53.09%.



The Bank's Registered Office is at Ahmedabad and its Central Office is located at Mumbai. The Bank has a very wide network of more than 1000 branches and Extension Counters (as on 31st March 2010). The Bank has a network of over 4055 ATMs (as on 31st March 2010) providing 24 hrs a day banking convenience to its customers. This is one of the largest ATM networks in the country.



The Bank has strengths in both retail and corporate banking and is committed to adopting the best industry practices internationally in order to achieve excellence.



Sponsor: Axis Bank Limited

Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Limited

Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Company Ltd. Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.

Summary of Axis Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 403 Corpus under management: Rs. 327278.1758 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)