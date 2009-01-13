AXIS Nifty IT ETF
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Nifty IT ETF
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 18-Mar-2021
Fund Manager
: Karthik Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 176.96
AXIS Nifty IT ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 372.2842
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Nifty IT ETF- NAV Chart
AXIS Nifty IT ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.43
-7.62
-20.09
-15.94
1.06
0.36
-
9.58
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
AXIS Nifty IT ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Nifty IT ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|29.06
|304682
|51.42
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|22.58
|114717
|39.95
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|10.58
|118824
|18.71
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|9.92
|118032
|17.56
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|8.26
|526266
|14.61
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.87
|19593
|10.39
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|5.15
|12369
|9.10
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|4.53
|17192
|8.02
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.65
|20880
|4.69
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.30
|5068
|2.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.14
|0
|0.24
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.04
|0
|-0.06
