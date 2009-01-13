AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 24-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Karthik Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 44.72
Invest wise with Expert advice
AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.8103
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed/ switched out within 15 days from the date of allotment: 0.25% If redeemed/ switched out after 15 days from the date of allotment: Nil
AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.65
5.51
-
-
-
-
-
-1.89
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.86
|4779
|2.61
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|5.50
|16541
|2.46
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.46
|9452
|2.44
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.22
|4397
|2.33
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.12
|102987
|2.28
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|5.01
|31301
|2.24
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.86
|1561
|2.17
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.33
|3989
|1.93
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|4.31
|2753
|1.92
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|4.04
|2456
|1.80
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.92
|3785
|1.75
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.73
|11403
|1.66
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.10
|7270
|1.38
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.55
|8862
|1.13
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.50
|2418
|1.11
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.32
|16957
|1.03
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.11
|7155
|0.94
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|2.06
|1848
|0.92
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.90
|18353
|0.84
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.82
|6692
|0.81
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.79
|1032
|0.80
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|5269
|0.67
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.34
|6004
|0.59
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.30
|3490
|0.58
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.23
|2647
|0.54
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|1.05
|2868
|0.47
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.04
|13618
|0.46
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.03
|24230
|0.46
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.02
|25769
|0.45
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.97
|12569
|0.43
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|0.91
|3978
|0.40
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.90
|975
|0.40
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|0.77
|5833
|0.34
|Equity
|Jubilant Pharmo
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.73
|3638
|0.32
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|0.73
|577
|0.32
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|0.72
|3707
|0.32
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.70
|1471
|0.31
|Equity
|Deepak Fertiliz.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.68
|3239
|0.30
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.67
|266
|0.30
|Equity
|Himadri Special
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.66
|7274
|0.29
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|0.56
|3676
|0.25
|Equity
|Anant Raj
|Realty
|0.56
|5391
|0.24
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.51
|1131
|0.23
|Equity
|Godfrey Phillips
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|0.49
|421
|0.21
|Equity
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.45
|2626
|0.20
|Equity
|PCBL Chemical
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.40
|5033
|0.18
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.37
|2707
|0.16
|Equity
|Caplin Point Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.26
|633
|0.11
|Equity
|India Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.21
|3713
|0.09
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|IT - Services
|0.18
|556
|0.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.41
|0
|1.97
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-3.91
|0
|-1.75
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement