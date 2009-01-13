iifl-logo
AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G

AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

24-Jan-2025

Fund Manager

Karthik Kumar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

44.72

AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.8103

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If redeemed/ switched out within 15 days from the date of allotment: 0.25% If redeemed/ switched out after 15 days from the date of allotment: Nil

AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.65
5.51
-
-
-
-
-
-1.89
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

AXIS Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Divi's Lab.4,779
Tech Mahindra16,541
M & M9,452
Persistent Sys4,397
Zomato Ltd1,02,987
Indian Hotels Co31,301
Dixon Technolog.1,561
Trent3,989
Info Edg.(India)2,753
Coforge2,456
BSE3,785
PB Fintech.11,403
Lupin7,270
United Spirits8,862
Siemens2,418
Fortis Health.16,957
Voltas7,155
Multi Comm. Exc.1,848
Kalyan Jewellers18,353
Suven Pharma6,692
Oracle Fin.Serv.1,032
Glenmark Pharma.5,269
360 ONE6,004
Coromandel Inter3,490
Radico Khaitan2,647
Chola Financial2,868
Oil India13,618
Piramal Pharma24,230
Natl. Aluminium25,769
Firstsour.Solu.12,569
Lloyds Metals3,978
Kaynes Tech975
Motil.Oswal.Fin.5,833
Jubilant Pharmo3,638
Amber Enterp.577
KFin Technolog.3,707
Mazagon Dock1,471
Deepak Fertiliz.3,239
Hitachi Energy266
Himadri Special7,274
K E C Intl.3,676
Anant Raj5,391
Poly Medicure1,131
Godfrey Phillips421
Natco Pharma2,626
PCBL Chemical5,033
Aditya AMC2,707
Caplin Point Lab633
India Cements3,713
Netweb Technol.556

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology5.8647792.61
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software5.50165412.46
EquityM & MAutomobiles5.4694522.44
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software5.2243972.33
EquityZomato LtdRetailing5.121029872.28
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services5.01313012.24
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables4.8615612.17
EquityTrentRetailing4.3339891.93
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing4.3127531.92
EquityCoforgeIT - Software4.0424561.80
EquityBSECapital Markets3.9237851.75
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)3.73114031.66
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.1072701.38
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages2.5588621.13
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment2.5024181.11
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services2.32169571.03
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables2.1171550.94
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets2.0618480.92
EquityKalyan JewellersConsumer Durables1.90183530.84
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.8266920.81
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software1.7910320.80
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.5152690.67
Equity360 ONECapital Markets1.3460040.59
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.3034900.58
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.2326470.54
EquityChola FinancialFinance1.0528680.47
EquityOil IndiaOil1.04136180.46
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.03242300.46
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals1.02257690.45
EquityFirstsour.Solu.Commercial Services & Supplies0.97125690.43
EquityLloyds MetalsFerrous Metals0.9139780.40
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing0.909750.40
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets0.7758330.34
EquityJubilant PharmoPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7336380.32
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables0.735770.32
EquityKFin Technolog.Capital Markets0.7237070.32
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing0.7014710.31
EquityDeepak Fertiliz.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.6832390.30
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.672660.30
EquityHimadri SpecialChemicals & Petrochemicals0.6672740.29
EquityK E C Intl.Construction0.5636760.25
EquityAnant RajRealty0.5653910.24
EquityPoly MedicureHealthcare Equipment & Supplies0.5111310.23
EquityGodfrey PhillipsCigarettes & Tobacco Products0.494210.21
EquityNatco PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4526260.20
EquityPCBL ChemicalChemicals & Petrochemicals0.4050330.18
EquityAditya AMCCapital Markets0.3727070.16
EquityCaplin Point LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.266330.11
EquityIndia CementsCement & Cement Products0.2137130.09
EquityNetweb Technol.IT - Services0.185560.08
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-4.4101.97
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--3.910-1.75

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Karthik Kumar
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

