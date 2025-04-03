Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund



Franklin Templeton's association with India dates back to more t han a decade as an investor. As part of the group's major thrust on investing in markets around the world, the India office was set up in 1996 as Templeton Asset Management India Pvt. Limited. It flagged off the mutual fund business with the launch of Templeton India Growth Fund in September 1996, and since then the business has grown at a steady pace.



In July 2002, Franklin Templeton India acquired Pioneer ITI, another leading fund house in India to create an organization with rich investment experience over market cycles, one of the most comprehensive product portfolios, footprint across the country and an in-house shareholder servicing function. The huge synergies that existed in the two organizations have helped the business grow at a rapid pace, catapulting the company to among the top two fund houses in India.



Sponsor: Templeton International Inc.

Trustee: Franklin Templeton Trustee Services Pvt. Ltd.

Investment Manager: Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd.Statutory Details: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, trusts set up under the provisions of Indian Trusts Act 1882, and registered with SEBI vide Registration No.MF/026/96/8.

Summary of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 188 Corpus under management: Rs. 114015.2799 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)