Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Franklin Templeton's association with India dates back to more t han a decade as an investor. As part of the group's major thrust on investing in markets around the world, the India office was set up in 1996 as Templeton Asset Management India Pvt. Limited. It flagged off the mutual fund business with the launch of Templeton India Growth Fund in September 1996, and since then the business has grown at a steady pace.
In July 2002, Franklin Templeton India acquired Pioneer ITI, another leading fund house in India to create an organization with rich investment experience over market cycles, one of the most comprehensive product portfolios, footprint across the country and an in-house shareholder servicing function. The huge synergies that existed in the two organizations have helped the business grow at a rapid pace, catapulting the company to among the top two fund houses in India.
Sponsor: Templeton International Inc.
Trustee: Franklin Templeton Trustee Services Pvt. Ltd.
Investment Manager: Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd.Statutory Details: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, trusts set up under the provisions of Indian Trusts Act 1882, and registered with SEBI vide Registration No.MF/026/96/8.
Summary of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 188
Corpus under management: Rs. 114015.2799 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (13)
Equity (28)
Fund of Funds (4)
Gilt Funds (2)
Global Funds (6)
Income Funds (11)
Liquid Funds (19)
Short Term Income Funds (5)
Ultra Short Term Funds (11)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
62.65
-12.18
-15.00
-9.83
457.09
-4.36
-17.51
-15.58
10.31
-4.14
3.78
-4.31
28.07
-0.26
-2.21
-6.24
1,328.05
0.53
1.56
3.20
Change in trend of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Address:
Tower 2, 12th and 13h Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Phone:
022-67519100
Email:
service@franklintempleton.com
Website:
www.franklintempletonindia.com
Address:
202, Abhijit-III, Opp.Mayor's Bunglow, Mithakhali six Roads, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad - 380 009.
Phone:
079-2646 2815/2646 0195.
Email:
service@franklintempleton.com
Website:
www.franklintempletonindia.com
