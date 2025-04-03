iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Franklin Templeton's association with India dates back to more t han a decade as an investor. As part of the group's major thrust on investing in markets around the world, the India office was set up in 1996 as Templeton Asset Management India Pvt. Limited. It flagged off the mutual fund business with the launch of Templeton India Growth Fund in September 1996, and since then the business has grown at a steady pace.

In July 2002, Franklin Templeton India acquired Pioneer ITI, another leading fund house in India to create an organization with rich investment experience over market cycles, one of the most comprehensive product portfolios, footprint across the country and an in-house shareholder servicing function. The huge synergies that existed in the two organizations have helped the business grow at a rapid pace, catapulting the company to among the top two fund houses in India.

Sponsor: Templeton International Inc.
Trustee: Franklin Templeton Trustee Services Pvt. Ltd.
Investment Manager: Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd.Statutory Details: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, trusts set up under the provisions of Indian Trusts Act 1882, and registered with SEBI vide Registration No.MF/026/96/8.

Summary of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 188

Corpus under management: Rs. 114015.2799 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (2)

Balanced (13)

Equity (28)

Fund of Funds (4)

Gilt Funds (2)

Global Funds (6)

Income Funds (11)

Liquid Funds (19)

Short Term Income Funds (5)

Ultra Short Term Funds (11)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP 5 Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Franklin India Feeder - Franklin U.S. Opp. (G)

62.65

-12.18

-15.00

-9.83

Franklin India Technology Fund - (G)

457.09

-4.36

-17.51

-15.58

Franklin India Feeder - TEO Fund (G)

10.31

-4.14

3.78

-4.31

Franklin Asian Equity Fund (G)

28.07

-0.26

-2.21

-6.24

Franklin India Overnight Fund - Regular (G)

1,328.05

0.53

1.56

3.20

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund year on year

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

15 Years85 Years
40 Years60 Years
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
1%50%

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Small-cap-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Mid-cap-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Read All News

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-img

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
Tower 2, 12th and 13h Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013

Phone:
022-67519100

Email:
service@franklintempleton.com

Website:
www.franklintempletonindia.com

Address:
202, Abhijit-III, Opp.Mayor's Bunglow, Mithakhali six Roads, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad - 380 009.

Phone:
079-2646 2815/2646 0195.

Email:
service@franklintempleton.com

Website:
www.franklintempletonindia.com

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.