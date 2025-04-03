Canara Robeco Mutual Fund



Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited (CRAMC), the investment managers of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between Canara Bank and Robeco of the Netherlands, a global asset management company that manages about US$180 Billion worldwide. The joint venture brings together Canara Bank's experience in the Indian market and Robeco's global experience in asset management.



Canara Robeco Mutual Fund is the oldest Mutual Fund in India, established in December 1987 as Canbank Mutual Fund. Subsequently, in 2007, Canara Bank partnered Robeco and the mutual fund was renamed as Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. Since then, it has consistently been one of the fastest growing mutual funds in India in terms of AuM, having grown 94% year-on-year from March 2009 to March 2010. Our solutions offer a range of investment options, including diversified and thematic equity schemes, hybrid and monthly income funds and a wide range of debt and treasury products.



Canara Robeco AMC manages the assets of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund by virtue of an investment management agreement dated 16th June 1993 (as amended from time to time). As of 30 September 2010, the AMC has Rs. 7,718 crores of average assets under management and has a diverse profile of investors invested across 20 active schemes.



Sponsor: Canara Bank, Robeco Groep N.V., The Netherlands

Trustee: Board of Trustee

Investment Manager: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited (CRAMC)Statutory Details: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (CRMF) has been set up as a Trust under Indian Trust Act, 1882.

Summary of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 126 Corpus under management: Rs. 108366.2698 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)