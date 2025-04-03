Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited (CRAMC), the investment managers of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between Canara Bank and Robeco of the Netherlands, a global asset management company that manages about US$180 Billion worldwide. The joint venture brings together Canara Bank's experience in the Indian market and Robeco's global experience in asset management.
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund is the oldest Mutual Fund in India, established in December 1987 as Canbank Mutual Fund. Subsequently, in 2007, Canara Bank partnered Robeco and the mutual fund was renamed as Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. Since then, it has consistently been one of the fastest growing mutual funds in India in terms of AuM, having grown 94% year-on-year from March 2009 to March 2010. Our solutions offer a range of investment options, including diversified and thematic equity schemes, hybrid and monthly income funds and a wide range of debt and treasury products.
Canara Robeco AMC manages the assets of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund by virtue of an investment management agreement dated 16th June 1993 (as amended from time to time). As of 30 September 2010, the AMC has Rs. 7,718 crores of average assets under management and has a diverse profile of investors invested across 20 active schemes.
Sponsor: Canara Bank, Robeco Groep N.V., The Netherlands
Trustee: Board of Trustee
Investment Manager: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited (CRAMC)Statutory Details: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (CRMF) has been set up as a Trust under Indian Trust Act, 1882.
Summary of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 126
Corpus under management: Rs. 108366.2698 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Balanced (7)
Equity (24)
Gilt Funds (2)
Income Funds (11)
Liquid Funds (6)
Short Term Income Funds (5)
Ultra Short Term Funds (5)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
1,318.34
0.52
1.54
3.17
3,095.69
0.76
1.89
3.66
3,740.63
0.90
1.92
3.56
41.41
1.05
2.10
3.81
24.97
1.38
2.40
3.88
Change in trend of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Address:
Construction House,4th Floor, 5 Walchand Hirachand Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001
Phone:
022 66585000
Email:
crmf@canararobeco.com
Website:
www.canararobeco.com
Address:
104,Onyx Buildig,Near Rajhans Society off.C.G.Road, Ahmedabad-380 009.
Phone:
079-40278936
Email:
crmf@canararobeco.com
Website:
www.canararobeco.com
