Canara Robeco Value Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Value Fund G
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 13-Aug-2021
Fund Manager
: Vishal Mishra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1111.12
Canara Robeco Value Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.91
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / Switched-out within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption / switch-out after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Canara Robeco Value Fund G- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Value Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.29
7.56
-6.57
-10.67
5.09
17.27
-
15.78
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Canara Robeco Value Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Canara Robeco Value Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.68
|492667
|85.34
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.38
|680585
|81.94
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.02
|330500
|55.77
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.14
|383098
|45.97
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.77
|1345000
|41.89
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.75
|265500
|41.68
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.68
|94150
|29.78
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.46
|396415
|27.30
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|2.24
|263165
|24.92
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.24
|569715
|24.84
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.22
|55000
|24.62
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.01
|220357
|22.37
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|2.00
|561880
|22.19
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.88
|26483
|20.92
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.88
|132430
|20.85
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.68
|116938
|18.63
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.66
|750783
|18.48
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.61
|485000
|17.91
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.60
|347000
|17.72
|Equity
|AWFIS Space
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.57
|267343
|17.46
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.48
|115000
|16.45
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.47
|353503
|16.28
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|1.35
|332500
|15.01
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.33
|48000
|14.73
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|1.29
|156758
|14.35
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|1.29
|87000
|14.28
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.18
|11000
|13.14
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.17
|210000
|12.96
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.16
|91740
|12.91
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.14
|166633
|12.71
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.12
|67500
|12.49
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.12
|155209
|12.44
|Equity
|Innova Captab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.07
|164500
|11.94
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.04
|70301
|11.55
|Equity
|Arvind Fashions.
|Retailing
|1.04
|303032
|11.53
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.02
|310000
|11.29
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.00
|22250
|11.10
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.97
|35000
|10.80
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.96
|110000
|10.69
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.93
|180000
|10.44
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.93
|440000
|10.44
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.93
|875000
|10.37
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.92
|320000
|10.27
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.91
|60000
|10.14
|Equity
|Engineers India
|Construction
|0.91
|670000
|10.06
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.90
|67500
|10.04
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|0.89
|74500
|9.84
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|0.88
|85000
|9.77
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|0.82
|47500
|9.10
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.78
|92500
|8.70
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.72
|914436
|7.98
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.68
|225000
|7.71
|Equity
|EID Parry
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.68
|115000
|7.63
|Equity
|MOIL
|Minerals & Mining
|0.68
|260000
|7.54
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.67
|207500
|7.49
|Equity
|Jyothy Labs
|Household Products
|0.61
|208780
|6.73
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.35
|105000
|3.88
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.20
|0
|46.69
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.10
|0
|-1.22
