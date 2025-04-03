iifl-logo
Canara Robeco Value Fund G

Canara Robeco Value Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Canara Robeco Value Fund G

AMC

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

13-Aug-2021

Fund Manager

Vishal Mishra

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1111.12

Canara Robeco Value Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.91

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed / Switched-out within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption / switch-out after 365 days from the date of allotment.

Canara Robeco Value Fund G- NAV Chart

Canara Robeco Value Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.29
7.56
-6.57
-10.67
5.09
17.27
-
15.78
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Canara Robeco Value Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Canara Robeco Value Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
MOIL2,60,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Mphasis27,500
Tata Motors94,504
Emcure Pharma6,046

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.6849266785.34
EquityICICI BankBanks7.3868058581.94
EquityInfosysIT - Software5.0233050055.77
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.1438309845.97
EquityNTPCPower3.77134500041.89
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.7526550041.68
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.689415029.78
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.4639641527.30
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty2.2426316524.92
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages2.2456971524.84
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services2.225500024.62
EquityAxis BankBanks2.0122035722.37
EquityITCDiversified Fmcg2.0056188022.19
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.882648320.92
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.8813243020.85
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.6811693818.63
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.6675078318.48
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels1.6148500017.91
EquityIndian BankBanks1.6034700017.72
EquityAWFIS SpaceCommercial Services & Supplies1.5726734317.46
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.4811500016.45
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.4735350316.28
EquityMedi Assist Ser.Insurance1.3533250015.01
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products1.334800014.73
EquityVijaya Diagnost.Healthcare Services1.2915675814.35
EquityChola FinancialFinance1.298700014.28
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.181100013.14
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.1721000012.96
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.169174012.91
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.1416663312.71
EquityDeepak NitriteChemicals & Petrochemicals1.126750012.49
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels1.1215520912.44
EquityInnova CaptabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0716450011.94
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.047030111.55
EquityArvind Fashions.Retailing1.0430303211.53
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.0231000011.29
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.002225011.10
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.973500010.80
EquityBirla Corpn.Cement & Cement Products0.9611000010.69
EquityCCL ProductsAgricultural Food & Other Products0.9318000010.44
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.9344000010.44
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.9387500010.37
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.9232000010.27
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.916000010.14
EquityEngineers IndiaConstruction0.9167000010.06
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.906750010.04
EquityMrs BectorsFood Products0.89745009.84
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services0.88850009.77
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables0.82475009.10
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.78925008.70
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.729144367.98
EquityOil IndiaOil0.682250007.71
EquityEID ParryFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.681150007.63
EquityMOILMinerals & Mining0.682600007.54
EquitySonata SoftwareIT - Software0.672075007.49
EquityJyothy LabsHousehold Products0.612087806.73
EquityGujarat GasGas0.351050003.88
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.20046.69
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.100-1.22

Key information

Fund House:
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
02-Mar-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,08,366.26
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Rajnish Narula
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. pramod kumar Sharma, V. Kannan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ashutosh Vaidya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Pallavi Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Vishal Mishra
Auditors:
M.P.Chitale & Co.

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Construction House,4th Floor, 5 Walchand Hirachand Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001
Contact Nos:
022 66585000
Fax:
022 66585012-5013
Email:
crmf@canararobeco.com
Website:
www.canararobeco.com

