Shriram Mutual Fund



Shriram Mutual Fund had been constituted as a Trust in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 (2 of 1882) vide a Trust Deed dated May 27,1994 as amended from time to time. The said Trust deed has been duly registered under the Indian Registration Act, 1908. The Fund was registered with SEBI dated November 21, 1994.



Shriram Asset Management Company Limited is a part of the ‘Shriram’ conglomerate of Chennai. It was incorporated on 27th July, 1994 and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 5th December, 1994. The Company received permission from Securities and Exchange Board of India to act as the Asset Management Company of Shriram Mutual Fund in the year 1994.



Shriram Credit Company Limited(SCCL) which is holding 68.67% stake in Shriram Asset Management Company Limited (SAMC) is the present Sponsor of SAMC. SCCL being a Non Deposit taking,Non Banking Financial Company registered under RBI Act 1934 is the wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Capital Limited. Shriram Asset Management Company Limited is a listed quoted company. The shares are listed in Bombay Stock Exchange.



Sponsor - Shriram Credit Company Limited (SCCL) is a closely held Public Limited Company, originally incorporated on 10th April ,1980 in Chennai under the south India-based Shriram Group in the name of Swastik Credit Company Limited. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Shriram Credit Company Ltd and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 14th May 1993 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu.



Shriram Mutual Fund (“the Mutual Fund” or “the Fund”) had been constituted as a Trust in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 (2 of 1882) vide a Trust Deed dated May 27, 1994, as amended from time to time.



Shriram Asset Management Company Limited is an integral part of the ‘Shriram’ Group which has a significant presence in financial services such as commercial vehicle, financial services, consumer finance, life and general insurance, stock broking, chit funds and distribution of financial products. It was incorporated on 27th July, 1994 and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 5th December, 1994. The Company received permission from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to act as the Asset Management Company of Shriram Mutual Fund on 21.11.1994.

Summary of Shriram Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 34 Corpus under management: Rs. 934.241 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)