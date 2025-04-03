PPFAS Mutual Fund



Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. is a leading Investment Advisory Firm with a reputation built on performance. With over 2 decades of rich and varied experience, a thorough knowledge of the markets, proficiency in risk management and innovative, focused research, we offer advise on investing in the equity and fixed income markets and mutual funds. Our clients include Financial Institutions, Mutual Funds, Foreign Institutional Investors, Banks, Corporates and Individual Investors.



We offer:

Portfolio Management

NRI Investments

Mutual Funds

PPFAS Asset Management (PPFAS AMC) has been promoted by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. (PPFAS Ltd.), a boutique investment advisory firm incorporated in 1992. PPFAS Ltd. is also amongst India's earliest SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service (PMS) providers.



Our Mission

To help clients achieve their long-term financial goals through prudent fund management.

PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited, incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India to act as the Asset Management Company for the scheme of PPFAS Mutual Fund.



Name of Trustee Company - PPFAS Trustee Company Private Limited

Summary of PPFAS Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 22 Corpus under management: Rs. 95829.7656 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)