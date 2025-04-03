PPFAS Mutual Fund
Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. is a leading Investment Advisory Firm with a reputation built on performance. With over 2 decades of rich and varied experience, a thorough knowledge of the markets, proficiency in risk management and innovative, focused research, we offer advise on investing in the equity and fixed income markets and mutual funds. Our clients include Financial Institutions, Mutual Funds, Foreign Institutional Investors, Banks, Corporates and Individual Investors.
We offer:
Portfolio Management
NRI Investments
Mutual Funds
PPFAS Asset Management (PPFAS AMC) has been promoted by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. (PPFAS Ltd.), a boutique investment advisory firm incorporated in 1992. PPFAS Ltd. is also amongst India's earliest SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service (PMS) providers.
Our Mission
To help clients achieve their long-term financial goals through prudent fund management.
PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited, incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India to act as the Asset Management Company for the scheme of PPFAS Mutual Fund.
Name of Trustee Company - PPFAS Trustee Company Private Limited
Summary of PPFAS Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 22
Corpus under management: Rs. 95829.7656 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (1)
Balanced (2)
Equity (2)
Income Funds (2)
Liquid Funds (4)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
1,427.49
0.66
1.73
3.41
11.05
0.71
1.68
3.68
77.76
1.98
-4.58
-3.62
14.68
2.42
2.32
2.30
11.08
2.80
1.82
2.02
Change in trend of PPFAS Mutual Fund year on year
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
Details of Registered office and Service Center of PPFAS Mutual Fund
Address:
81/82,8th Floor,sakhar Bhavan,Ramnath Goenka Marg,230,Nariman Point Mumbai 400021
Phone:
022-61406555
Email:
Priyah@ppfas.com
Website:
www.amc.ppfas.com
Address:
178/10, Kodambakkam High Road M.G.R. Salai, Nungambakkam Chennai - 600 034, Tamil Nadu
Phone:
044-39115574, 39115583
Email:
camslb@camsonline.com
Website:
www.camsonline.com
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.