Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. is a leading Investment Advisory Firm with a reputation built on performance. With over 2 decades of rich and varied experience, a thorough knowledge of the markets, proficiency in risk management and innovative, focused research, we offer advise on investing in the equity and fixed income markets and mutual funds. Our clients include Financial Institutions, Mutual Funds, Foreign Institutional Investors, Banks, Corporates and Individual Investors.

We offer:
Portfolio Management
NRI Investments
Mutual Funds
PPFAS Asset Management (PPFAS AMC) has been promoted by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. (PPFAS Ltd.), a boutique investment advisory firm incorporated in 1992. PPFAS Ltd. is also amongst India's earliest SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service (PMS) providers.

Our Mission
To help clients achieve their long-term financial goals through prudent fund management.
PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited, incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India to act as the Asset Management Company for the scheme of PPFAS Mutual Fund.

Name of Trustee Company - PPFAS Trustee Company Private Limited

Summary of PPFAS Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 22

Corpus under management: Rs. 95829.7656 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (1)

Balanced (2)

Equity (2)

Income Funds (2)

Liquid Funds (4)

TOP 5 PPFAS Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Parag Parikh Liquid Fund - Regular (G)

1,427.49

0.66

1.73

3.41

Parag Parikh Arbitrage Fund - Regular (G)

11.05

0.71

1.68

3.68

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (G)

77.76

1.98

-4.58

-3.62

Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund (G)

14.68

2.42

2.32

2.30

Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund-Reg (G)

11.08

2.80

1.82

2.02

PPFAS Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of PPFAS Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Small-cap-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Mid-cap-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF PPFAS Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of PPFAS Mutual Fund

Registered

Cams

Address:
81/82,8th Floor,sakhar Bhavan,Ramnath Goenka Marg,230,Nariman Point Mumbai 400021

Phone:
022-61406555

Email:
Priyah@ppfas.com

Website:
www.amc.ppfas.com

Address:
178/10, Kodambakkam High Road M.G.R. Salai, Nungambakkam Chennai - 600 034, Tamil Nadu

Phone:
044-39115574, 39115583

Email:
camslb@camsonline.com

Website:
www.camsonline.com

